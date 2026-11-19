Carrie Underwood is serious about her health and wellness, something that became evident earlier this year when the “American Idol” judge launched HiNote, her own daily nutrition drink mix.

In a new interview, Underwood opens up about her brand, six months after its launch, while revealing how her own wellness journey has evolved.

She Got ‘Heavy Into the Information Space’

Speaking with New Beauty, Underwood admitted that while developing HiNote, she became fascinated by “biohacking,” the practice of making extreme life changes intended to optimize health and increase longevity.

“I got really heavy into the information space for a minute,” Underwood explained.

“I was listening to so many podcasts and biohackers, which is great, but people would tell you their daily routines and I’d think, ‘Normal people can’t do this.’ There are wonderful pieces you can implement, but if your biohacking routine takes six hours of your day, I’m like, well, you don’t have kids. How is that life?” she observed.

“Once I realized that wasn’t the norm and wasn’t sustainable, I hit my wall and said, ‘All right, let’s put some common sense back into things.’ What can I do that isn’t stressful and makes my life better?”

The Philosophy Behind HiNote

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That notion of streamlining her efforts quickly became evident in how she spent her time in the gym.

“Honestly, I’ve always been about simple things that work,” she shared.

“I love squats and I love lunges. I love a leg press machine when I can have one, but you don’t need one. If you have a bench and some dumbbells, you can get a really great workout. That’s why we did our fit52 app in 2020: What can we simplify about working out? Everything is so intimidating.”

Countering that intimidation factor, she explained, was one of the chief priorities she had in mind for HiNote.

“The gym is intimidating, and so is the nutrition aisle at the grocery store,” she said. “That’s our overall goal with HiNote, too; to not be intimidating and to offer things you can implement into your life. I love simple moves, and it doesn’t have to be crazy to work.”

Being ‘Honest’ With Herself

In evaluating her own exercise regimen, Underwood has come to realize that some days she needs to give herself grace when she can’t get it together to make it to the gym.

“Some days you need nothing days. You have to ask yourself why. Some days I don’t feel like going to the gym, and I ask, ‘Why? Am I really tired? Have I not slept recently? Am I sore from something else I’ve done?’ If that’s my why, maybe I’ll just go for a walk, and it’s so energizing and invigorating to get out in the sunshine,” she said.

“Other days I have to talk myself into showing up anyway, because there’s no reason I shouldn’t want to go, and I always feel better afterward,” she added. “On the days when my why isn’t a legitimate why, I have to be honest with myself and say, ‘Just go in and give it your best, whatever that is.’ I never regret it. Some days you need a rest day or a break, and that’s okay. The next day, get back in there.”



