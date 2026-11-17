Ryan Seacrest has no shortage of hosting jobs, but “Wheel of Fortune” may be his most lucrative gig yet.

The “American Idol” host, who took over for Pat Sajak in September 2024, is reportedly making $6 million more per season than when he first joined the game show. The US Sun reported on November 15 that Seacrest is due for a major raise when he renews his contract.

The longtime television personality reportedly earns $18 million per season on the game show, and an even bigger paycheck could be coming, as per the outlet.

Despite his packed television and radio schedule, “Wheel of Fortune” is reportedly his highest-paying TV job.

However, neither his current salary nor a future increase has been publicly confirmed by the show’s producers.

How Much Does Ryan Seacrest Make on “Wheel of Fortune”?

ABC Ryan Seacrest hosting “American Idol” in 2026

Seacrest, 51, is in his third season hosting the syndicated game show after replacing Pat Sajak in September 2024.

According to The U.S. Sun, an unnamed source claims Seacrest now earns approximately $18 million per season. TV Insider previously estimated his starting salary at $12 million. If those figures are accurate, the “American Idol” host has received a $6 million increase, a 50% jump from his reported initial paycheck.

The figures have not been independently verified, and Seacrest has not publicly discussed his compensation.

Why Is Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Getting Another Pay Raise?

Disney RYAN SEACREST

The source told the outlet that Seacrest earns more from “Wheel of Fortune” than “American Idol” because of the time required to film the game show.

“When he renews his contract, he’ll get a significant pay bump,” the insider claimed.

However, no new agreement has been announced, and the show’s producers have not confirmed that negotiations are underway.

Seacrest’s schedule extends well beyond the two programs. He also hosts “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and the radio programs “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and “American Top 40.”

Despite his numerous hosting commitments, “Wheel of Fortune” is reportedly his most lucrative television assignment.

How Does Ryan Seacrest’s Salary Compare to Pat Sajak’s?

Sajak, 80, retired in 2024 after hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for 43 years.

In 2016, Forbes estimated his annual television earnings at $15 million. His compensation in the final years of his tenure was not publicly disclosed.

The veteran host also received a producing credit when he extended his contract in 2021, according to Variety.

Millions of viewers tuned in to see Seacrest take over from Sajak.

His September 2024 debut attracted 9.63 million viewers, according to The U.S. Sun, marking the show’s strongest season-premiere audience since 2015.

However, comparing the hosts’ salaries remains difficult without confirmed figures from their respective contracts.

How Much Does Vanna White Earn on “Wheel of Fortune”?

Vanna White, who has worked on “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982, reportedly earned $3 million annually for nearly two decades before negotiating a new contract, per Fortune.

White, 69, secured a raise as the show prepared for Sajak’s departure.

Fortune and Celebrity Net Worth have since put her annual compensation at approximately $10 million.

That figure reportedly covers her appearances on both “Wheel of Fortune” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” although her exact salary has not been officially disclosed.

White continues to work alongside Seacrest. Whether she will receive another increase if he signs a more lucrative contract remains unclear.

The reported raise for Seacrest is also far from a done deal. Neither the size of a potential increase nor the timing of his next contract renewal has been officially announced.