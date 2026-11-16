Fantasia Reveals Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

First captivating viewers as the winner of the third season of “American Idol” in 2004, Fantasia has gone on to an extraordinary showbiz career.

During that same season, fellow contestant Jennifer Hudson was eliminated — yet became one of the “American Idol” contestants who didn’t win but become famous anyway.

These two one-time competitors recently reunited on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where Fantasia made a big announcement impacting the future of her career.

One More Album

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During the Fridany, November 13 edition of Hudson’s daytime talk show, Fantasia promoted her role in the Netflix movie “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas.”

As Fantasia explained, she’s planning to record one more album — which will also be her final LP.

“I’ve been traveling for 22 years singing the same hits,” she said, “I want to do my last album…and my prayer is that I can travel off the old and the new [music].”

That album, whenever it arrives, will be the long-awaited followup to 2019’s “Sketchbook.” No release date has yet been announced.

However, she also teased that she’s got a gospel album in the pipeline, but didn’t reveal many details. “That’s coming too,” she told the show’s audience.

‘Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas’

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In “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas,” Tank stars as an R&B singer turned pastor. Per the synopsis, he “takes over a distressed New York City church in an attempt to honor his father Abraham’s (Fred Hammond) dying wish. It’s only fitting that the parish-set holiday film features performances by gospel legends including The Clark Sisters, CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, and Shirley Caesar.”

“[It] was really important to me to have some of the most incredible gospel artists on the planet be a part of helping me tell this story,” the film’s creator, Tyler Perry, told Tudum. “I wanted to remind people what Christmas is about: love and hope.”

Fantasia plays Rebecca, wife of Tank’s character. According to Netflix, Rebecca “always puts God and family first. Despite her husband’s doubts, she’s convinced that he can turn the church around and does her part to help, building and leading the parish’s choir. Rebecca handles every obstacle with grace, determination, and a whole lot of prayer.”

Perry told Tudum that he had Fantasia in mind for the role from the very beginning. “From the first word of Rebecca, I knew it was Fantasia, and I was hoping that she would say yes,” Perry says. “So to have [her] come in and be a part of this film and also kill it the way she did was really inspiring to me.”

The writer-director worked with closely acclaimed gospel singer, songwriter, composer and choir director Kirk Franklin on the movie’s music. As a result, the soundtrack includes a mix of gospel, Christian worship and secular songs. “To be able to work with such a musical genius was really eye-opening,” Perry says of Franklin. “To watch him not only take these songs that I love, but elevate them in such a way that lifted the whole film was wonderful.”

“Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas” is currently streaming on Netflix.