Tyler Perry Finally Reveals Why He Will Never Get Married

Tyler Perry won’t be walking down the aisle any time soon. The 57-year-old director opened up to Jennifer Hudson about his reluctance to ever exchange vows. Perry has never been married, with many fans wondering if the “Madea” star will one day become a husband. But the filmmaker permanently shut down the speculation in his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Ironically, Perry was there to promote his latest directorial venture “Why Did I Get Married Again?” The billionaire acknowledged the perceived mismatch, but admitted the series did make him question marriage at one point.

Tyler Perry Will Never Marry Because Of The Possibility Of Divorce

Tyler Perry didn’t hold back when probed by Jennifer Hudson over marriage. The “Madea” performer bluntly admitted that he saw divorce as a very real possibility. Perry claimed that “everybody” he knows ended up in expensive divorces. The 57-year-old further said that his formerly married friends once “did well and went broke” because of their failed marriages.

When asked if he would ever reconsider his stance, Perry replied with a succinct “Nope.” He explained that he’s very happy “just being “free” and wouldn’t trade it for the possibility of a costly divorce. Hudson jokingly offered to sing as his hypothetical wedding if it meant changing his mind but Perry still didn’t budge. The filmmaker replied with another simple “No” in response.

Perry was even bolder about his take on what he thinks of marriage. According to him, a wedded couple is likely to end up resenting each other and bitterly reframing their relationship. Perry’s perception of a union showed why he’s unlikely to alter his opinion.

“What makes what makes me think about marriage is, ‘You’re no good, heartbreaker. You’re a liar. You’re a cheat. I don’t know why I let you do these things to me,’ ” he told Hudson. “That’s what I think about.”

Tyler Perry Has A Child From A Long-Term Relationship

Getty

Despite his take on marriage, Tyler Perry was once in a long-term committed relationship. The actor was in a relationship with Gelila Bekele for 11 years. Their romance began in 2009 and the pair parted ways in 2020. Fans had speculated over the couple’s marriage, but the two were never engaged.

Perry did take a significant step with Bekele when the two welcomed a son, Aman, in 2014. The billionaire performer remains a deeply committed father. He has reaffirmed Aman has his top priority going forward. According to Perry, he plans to move with his son to Puerto Rico in 2027. He called those plans the most important he had for the next year, also promising to step back in his career as a result.

In an interview on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” Perry admitted he scared himself out of marriage. As he revealed, he realized that he’s now at an age where it’s “not a good idea” for him anymore. The actor laughed at the fact that writing his own movie about marriage made him reluctant to walk down the aisle himself.