5 American Idol’ Contestants Who Didn’t Win But Became Famous Anyway

Over the course of more than two decades of “American Idol,” it’s fair to say that winning the competition has been something of a mixed bag. The show’s first winner, Kelly Clarkson has gone onto an extraordinary showbiz career. The same can be said of fellow “Idol” champs Carrie Underwood, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor and Jordin Sparks.

Of course, there have been many other winners whose careers have not been nearly that stellar — and, on the flip side, contestants who didn’t win the competition but nevertheless went on to experience extraordinary success, eclipsing those of the singers who took the “Idol” crown for those particular seasons.

With that in mind, take a look back at these “Idol” contestants who didn’t win, but managed to become wildly famous anyway.

Jennifer Hudson (Season 3)

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Jennifer Hudson certainly held her own as an “Idol” contestant, making it all the way to the finals until being edged out by that season’s winner, Fantasia Barrino. And while she may have ended the season in second place, her subsequent success is undeniable.

After winning an Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” a Grammy for her debut album, a Daytime Emmy for her role as producer on animated film “Baba Yaga,” and a Tony for her role as producer of Broadway hit “In a Strange Loop,” she’s the only “Idol” contestant to become an EGOT winner — becoming the youngest woman to achieve that, and the 17th performer in history to do so. These days, Hudson is demonstrating a whole other skill set as host of the popular daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Chris Daughtry (Season 5)

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In retrospect, the fifth season of “American Idol” may have been its most talent-packed. While the voting power of Soul Patrol sent Taylor Hicks to victory, three runner-ups wound up having much bigger showbiz success.

Case in point, Chris Daughtry, who emerged as fourth-place finalist, went on to form his own rock band, Daughtry. The band’s debut album, released in late 2006, was the fastest-selling debut rock album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, selling more than a million copies in five weeks to become the top-selling album of 2007.

Katharine McPhee (Season 5)

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Another Season 5 standout was Katharine McPhee, who ended her “Idol” journey as that season’s runner-up. Coming in at second place, however, did not impede her subsequent success, which has included a successful music career and a sideline as an actor, starring in hit CBS procedural drama “Scorpion” and NBC musical “Smash.” She made her Broadway debut in 2018 as Jenna in “Waitress.”

These days, she’s busy making music with her husband, famed music producer David Foster.

Kellie Pickler (Season 5)

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Another Season 5 finalist, Kellie Pickler wound up finishing in sixth place. Post-“Idol,” her debut album, “Small Town Girl,” was certified gold, while her 2013 album, “The Woman I Am,” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

That same year, Pickler won the 16th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and has starred in several Hallmark Channel movies.

Adam Lambert (Season 8)

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It takes a special kind of confidence to audition for “American Idol” with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and that’s the kind of musical chutzpah that propelled Adam Lambert to Season 8’s runner-up, losing out to eventual winner Kris Allen.

After his “Idol” journey, Lambert has carved out two distinct musical career paths: one as a solo artist (he’s released six solo albums, one live album, five compilation albums, six EPs and 25 singles), the other as frontman for the aforementioned Queen, stepping into the considerable shoes of late frontman Freddie Mercury for several successful tours.