3 Stars Who Were Sent Straight Home After Their ‘American Idol’ Auditions

Since 2002, “American Idol” has discovered an impressive roster of future stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Daughtry, Fantasia Barrino, Scotty McCreery, Gabby Barrett, Benson Boone, Lauren Alaina, and many more.

But producers have missed out on some big talents who have revealed they were rejected at their “American Idol” auditions, back when hopefuls had to try out in person, waiting in line for hours to be heard by a producer. Here are five stars who didn’t let a “no” keep them from shining bright.

Bebe Rexha Has Appeared on ‘American Idol’ Twice Since Being Rejected by Producers

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Before topping music charts with hits like as “Meant to Be” and “I’m a Mess,” Bebe Rexha thought her big break might come on “American Idol.” She auditioned for the show alongside her mother in 2008, waiting close to 12 hours for her opportunity to sing.

In 2017, she told the story to host Ryan Seacrest and former judge Randy Jackson after singing on “Live with Kelly & Ryan.” One year later, the pop star tweeted, “Ten years ago my mother and I waited for hours in line to audition for ‘American Idol.’ I didn’t make it through. This year I’m mentoring.”

Rexha co-wrote Eminem and Rihanna’s hit “The Monster” before hitting it big herself, becoming popular enough to appear twice on the show. In 2018, she performed a duet of “Meant to Be” with Season 16 contestant Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who landed in second place behind Maddie Poppe (whom he dated for several years, too). In 2022, Rexha returned as a guest mentor with country singer Jimmie Allen during the Season 20 semi-final round, filmed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

Hillary Scott of Lady A Also Didn’t Advance After Her ‘American Idol’ Audition

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Hillary Scott, the lead vocalist and co-founder of country music group Lady A, also faced rejection from “American Idol” producers — twice. Scott didn’t advance beyond the preliminary rounds either time. But Scott kept pressing forward, and eventually joined the superstar country trio Lady A, scoring major hits like “Need You Now” and “Just a Kiss” while winning multiple Grammy Awards.

In 2012, she told HLN that she recalled “shedding a few tears” after being turned away, “knowing that I hadn’t performed at my best because I was so nervous.” She continued, “I had never done any kind of audition like that before and so, if anyone has ever gone and auditioned, it’s a lot of pressure and there’s thousands and thousands of people in line [trying] to make it down to what will be a final 12.”

Like Rexha, Scott got to appear on “American Idol” with Lady A, performing on the show in 2010 and 2011. She told HLN, “Truthfully, it was pretty validating standing up there!”

Lainey Wilson Auditioned for ‘American Idol’ 7 Times

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One of country music’s biggest stars, Lainey Wilson, was also turned away by producers. Shortly after performing on the season 21 finale with Jelly Roll in May 2023, Wilson told Country Countdown USA, “I finally made it on ‘American Idol. I tried out 7 times. I took the long way around, but finally made it on ‘American Idol.’ I never made it through. I never made it past the first round.”

In addition to finally getting to appear on the show, the Grammy winner has become close friends with judge Luke Bryan, who will return for his 10th season in early 2027. “Luke has become a dear friend of mine, he really has,” she told Cody Alan in a 2025 interview. “He’s a cheerleader of mine, and he’s somebody I could go to — I could call him and it does not matter what time of day and he would answer the phone. He’s a good dude.”