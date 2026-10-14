Is Carrie Underwood Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars?’ – Video

Will country music star and “American Idol” judge Carrie Underwood give another reality series a try?

Each year, “Dancing With the Stars” tries to secure big names to join the cast. Other popular singers such as Jason Mraz and Jordin Sparks have competed for the highly coveted Mirrorball trophy in recent seasons. Now, many fans believe it’s time Carrie Underwood stepped into the ballroom.

In a new video, DWTS pro Sasha Farber gushes over the singer’s raw talent, giving fans hope for next season.

Carrie Underwood Proves She Can Really Move

“American Idol” keeps Carrie Underwood plenty busy. However, that won’t stop fans from wanting to see her on “Dancing With the Stars” in future seasons.

After a recent social media video, fans are more certain than ever before the country singer belongs on the dance floor.

“Will @sashafarber1 ever get @carrieunderwood to the ballroom?! 🪩” the official “American Idol” Instagram account recently teased.

“I saw you on social media giving Carrie Underwood some dance lessons,” “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel told her guest, DWTS pro Sasha Farber, in the video.

“She was really good though, yeah!” Sasha excitedly shared, emphasizing the singer’s talent. “I didn’t tell her I was going to dip her, so I was like BOOM! And she was like, BAM! And I was like, ‘Ten!’

Right away, viewers raved over the idea.

“Love the idea of this partnership on DWTS 🔥” one viewer wrote in the comments.

“OMGS! Now this will be incredible! I haven’t watched ‘Dancing With the Stars’ consistently over on the past few years, back then was amazing! I love that show! I would consistently for Carrie ofc, my girl ❤️” another fan added.

Sasha Farber Fuels Speculation Over Next Year’s DWTS Cast

Carrie Underwood isn’t the only celebrity that fans want to see in the ballroom next fall.

While it’s still a little too early to start casting for “Dancing With the Stars” season 36, that won’t stop fans from putting together wish lists ahead of time.

Sasha Farber was also recently spotted dancing with “Modern Family” star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

“Ummm didn’t see you do this on @modernfamily @aubreyandersonemmons sooooo good like WHAT🔥🔥,” the Australian dancer captioned his Instagram video of the pair dancing.

Right away, several fans demanded that the 19-year-old receive an invitation for DWTS season 36.

If the “Dancing With the Stars” executives can book major names like Carrie Underwood and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons for next season, it’s more than guaranteed that fans will show up in droves to vote for their favorite contestants.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Continues

At the end of “Super Bowl Night” this week, beloved contestant Guillermo Rodriguez and his partner, Witney Carson, were eliminated. Though many viewers felt sad to see him go, several agreed it was his time.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 will be back with a brand new episode next Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. The theme for week six is “Dedication Night,” where the top 10 couples have the chance to dedicate their routine to someone special in their lives.