See ‘Modern Family’ Star Dance Beautifully With DWTS Pro Sasha Farber

From its premiere in 2009 through the season finale in 2020, fans loved tuning in to new episodes of “Modern Family.” Though the cast members have gone on to participate in plenty other exciting projects, none have appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” yet.

After a series of new videos, plenty of “Modern Family” viewers are campaigning for Aubrey Anderson-Emmons to be the first cast member on the show.

Anderson-Emmons played Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the adopted daughter of Mitchell Pritchett and Cam Tucker. She celebrated her 19th birthday this summer and is excitedly exploring new opportunities, including dance.

See the actress glide across the floor with “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Sasha Farber.

Fans Agree Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Would Be Excellent on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Sasha Farber isn’t competing as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” this year, but is still involved in other ways. He’s also still dancing and collabing with other celebrities, including “Modern Family” star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

As it turns out, the actress is also an incredible dancer.

“Ummm didn’t see you do this on @modernfamily @aubreyandersonemmons sooooo good like WHAT🔥🔥” Sasha captioned a new Instagram video of himself dancing with the former child star. Anderson-Emmons easily picks up the choreography and looks like a true professional as she glides across the floor.

Fans went wild in the comments, demanding to see Aubrey and Sasha compete together for DWTS season 36 next fall.

“Sasha single handledly prepping the cast for next season,” one viewer wrote, tagging the show.

“If you come back to competition, she has to be your partner,” another added.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons shared the same video on her own Instagram page.

“Should DWTS be my next side quest?” the 19-year-old wrote over the video. Fans in the comments overwhelmingly voiced their support. Even the pros agree.

“Ummm like WHAT YOUR SOOOOOO GOOD👏👏” Sasha Farber replied.

“What if they join half way through the competition and a new couple gets added to the mix….” one viewer quipped in the comments.

The Duo Teases Future Collaborations

Sasha Farber and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons piqued fans’ curiosity and interest with another update. The duo lipsyncs to dialogue from “Friends” where characters tease that they “might know something.”

“I might know something @aubreyandersonemmons,” Sasha captioned another recent post.

It’s too early to start teasing the cast for DWTS season 36, but fans remain hopeful. In the meantime, there are plenty of other opportunities for the two to collab new content, and fans can’t wait to see it.

“Two of my very separated worlds just collide!” one Instagram user wrote.

Until the pair share updates, fans will continue speculating about their latest collaboration. DWTS season 36 is an entire year away, but viewers will always have their wish-lists of celebrity contestants.

Right now, viewers are choosing favorites to win season 35.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns to ABC next Tuesday for “Super Bowl Night.” Tune in at 8 p.m. and see the top 11 couples pay tribute to some of the best Super Bowl halftime performances.