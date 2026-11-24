You know how DWTS fans will treat literally anything as a clue when the Mirrorball is on the line? Ahead of tonight’s Season 35 finale, viewers are zooming in on a fresh Instagram post. They swear the order of the video mirrors how the finalists are going to end the season.

With five couples left in the mix—Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik—everyone is playing armchair producer before the live votes even roll in. However, some fans claim the series has revealed the winning order.

What Order Do Fans Believe the Final Five Celebrities Will Rank?

A new Instagram post celebrating the finale shared several details that DWTS fans read as hints of how this season will end; especially the order of the celebrities in the clip, which viewers swear maps out how the finalists will place.

With five couples left in the mix, fans are treating every post like a clue before the live votes even roll in. Of course a combination of judge’s scores and viewer votes still decide who takes home the Mirrorball, even when social media sleuths think they’ve cracked the code early.

Its caption reads, “Happy DWTS Finale Day! Cheer on your favorites LIVE COAST-TO-COAST, TONIGHT at 8e/5p on ABC and Disney+. Stream next day on Hulu.” A video clip accompanied the statement.

The first couple featured were Amber and Pasha. They were followed by Ezra and Daniella, Tatyana and Jan, Maura and Mark, and Connor and Rylee.

Fans zoned in on the celebrity placement in the video. “The order of the couples in this post is exactly how I want them to place tbh,” wrote one follower.

A second follower penned, “This is exactly the order that I want. LETSGO AMBERSSS.” Their comment had Glenn as the frontrunner.

However, other fans believe the ranking should go in the opposite direction, with Wood and Arnold ranked first, followed in reverse order by the previously listed celebrity contestants.

All the DWTS Finale Details

Getty Image Credit: Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

Each of the remaining five celebrity contestants will perform a total of three dances for the DWTS Season 35 finale. The season-ender will air live across all time zones across the United States for the first time in the series’ history.

First they will perform a Judge’s Choice, which is a repeat of dance one of the judge’s believes could use a do-over after a season of ballroom training. Second, there’s an Instant Dance, where the celebrities and their pros are given a dance style and song just minutes before they perform live.

Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima for judge’s choice. A freestyle is backed by the Madonna songs, “Like a Prayer” and “Music.”

Additionally, Frech and Daniella Karagach are performing a Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar ft. Lucenzo for the judges’ choice. Linkin Park’s “Numb” tracks their freestyle.

Higgins and Mark Ballas judge’s choice dance is a Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color. Their freestyle will be danced “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe.

Ali and Jan Ravnik will Salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by Hugel and Solto. Additionally, their freestyle dance will be performed to “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

Finally, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold dance a Viennese waltz for their judge’s choice peformance to “Ready and Able” by Noah Kahan. A freestyle performance will be tracked to “Umbrella” by Rihanna and “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly.

DWTS’ Season 35 finale airs Tuesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.