Numerous celebrities have competed on “Dancing With the Stars” over the years, ranging from Hollywood actors to Olympic athletes and everything in between.

Now, a fan-favorite host on the Food Network is revealing that she received an invite to compete on the show — but quickly turned down the offer.

‘DWTS’ Gave Ina Garten Nightmares

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Ina Garten speaks onstage during a talk with Helen Rosner at the 2019 New Yorker Festival on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

In a recent podcast appearance, Food Network personality Ina Garten recalls taking a pass on “DWTS.”

Garten — known for such series as “The Barefoot Contessa” and “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” — insisted that the notion of ballroom dancing in front of a live studio audience, let alone the millions of TV viewers watching her every move, was beyond terrifying.

Hosting her “Happy Hour” podcast (as reported by Variety), Garten welcomed actress Rose Byrne, when the topic of “Dancing With the Stars” came up when Garten asked Byrne whether she’d ever “not done something because it was too scary,” and then provided her own answer to that question.

“Somebody asked me to do ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” Garten said. “I thought, ‘Nobody needs to see that. That’s not happening.’”

Trying to imagine what the experience would be like, Garten envisioned an endless anxiety attack.

“The closer I got to the day when I had to do it, the more I’d have nightmares,” she explained.

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Byrne, as it turns out, feels pretty much the same way.

“I feel like a lot of people would feel like that,” Byrne said, admitting that she’d been told by many people that she’d be a “Dancing With the Stars” natural.

However, she insisted that was not even close to the case. “I would be terrified of that,” she explained.

Gia De Laurentiis’ ‘DWTS’ Experience

While it’s vastly unlikely that Garten will ever appear on “Dancing With the Stars,” she’s not the only Food Network personality to be extended an invitation to compete on the show.

In fact, her Food Network colleague Giada De Laurentiis was among the celebs to compete in the still-ongoing Season 35.

When the cast was initially announced, De Laurentiis told People that it was her 18-year-old daughter, Jade, who was responsible for her agreeing to take on the challenge.

“I’ve been asked several times over the years, and I think that this time I said yes because my daughter basically forced me to say yes,” she said. “And also because I just dropped her off at college, and I think that she felt and I felt that I needed to push myself out of my comfort zone and do something totally different.”

She did not last long, however, and she and dance partner Alan Bersten were voted off in the season’s second episode.

After that quick elimination, De Laurentiis took to Instagram to share a message with her followers. “Checking in… Thank you for all of the DMs, comments, words of support, it has meant more than you know…” she wrote in the caption of the video she shared.

“The biggest thank you to my amazing partner, @alanbersten – what a fun adventure! All my love ❤️,” she added in her caption.

“I just wanted to take a second and thank everybody for all of their support through this journey,” she said in her video, sending a shoutout to “all the moms that shared their stories.”

She continued by saying, “It was really, really, really inspiring. I’m honored to represent women in their 50s and trying something new. Try something that scares you, because honestly, guys, it is a rush.”