“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess and her family are relying on one another as they deal with a heartbreaking situation.

Sharna and her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, are huge animal lovers. They’ve always enjoyed having dogs in the home, recently adding Bernedoodle puppy, Birdie Blue, to their clan.

Unfortunately, one of the other pets has taken a turn for the worse. In a new social media update, it appears their French bulldog is in very poor health.

Sharna Burgess Admits Her French Bulldog Has a Terminal Illness

After Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron were eliminated during “Horror Night” on season 35, the dancer has a lot more time on her hands. She still appears in several numbers throughout new episodes, but she no longer has to choreograph unique routines for her celebrity.

In the midst of her family’s heartbreaking situation, she’s taking plenty of time for self-care.

Sharna Burgess recently hosted an “Ask Me Anything” session with her fans on her Instagram stories. One fan asked for her “peak and pit” of the week. Sadly, Sharna admitted she and her family were in the middle of a grim situation with their French bulldog.

“Peak – getting a few hrs of me time, reading in front of my bedroom fireplace with a cup of coffee and no one needing a single thing from me,” the Australian dancer began. “Journaling and meditating for the first time in MONTHS.”

“Pit – knowing that our frenchie is terminal and his illness is a mystery. We are on borrowed tie and doing everything we can,” Sharna added. “I’m praying he holds out until Brian gets home. He could also last a few months we just don’t know. It’s up to him really.”

According to his own social media, Green has been in Vancouver for a work project.

The Dancer Had a Wonderful DWTS Season With Tyler Cameron

For the time being, it seems that the family can only make their French bulldog comfortable. In the meantime, Sharna and Brian still have to work.

With the DWTS season 35 finale on the horizon, all the eliminated contestants will return for one final performance. Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron performed very well and went farther than many viewers anticipated.

Being eliminated is never easy, but the pair still feels proud of everything they accomplished this season.

Just ahead of the elimination, Tyler Cameron and his fellow contestant, Jackson Olson, had nicknamed themselves “The Bottom Boys.” Unfortunately, they both went home on “Horror Movie Night.”

“We might have jinxed ourselves with that one,” Cameron told Entertainment Tonight after the episode concluded. “It was my time to go, I guess. The cockroach is squashed.”

After leaving, the Bachelor Nation alum noted he was excited to go home and spend quality time with his pregnant fiancée, Tate.

Fans can expect to see Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron back in the ballroom during the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale. The episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.