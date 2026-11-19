Alfonso Ribeiro is sharing what happened behind the scenes following one of the most shocking eliminations of Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Harry Shum Jr. and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, were sent home during the Tuesday, Nov. 17, semifinals, just one week before the finale. The elimination came despite the pair earning perfect scores for both of their performances that evening.

Play

The surprising results left many fans and fellow contestants stunned, and Ribeiro was no exception. In fact, the longtime host made it a point to speak with Shum and Johnson after their time in the competition came to an end.

During an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Ribeiro opened up about their conversation and how difficult it is to watch contestants go home after witnessing their hard work throughout the season.

Alfonso Ribeiro Shares His Conversation With Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

While Ribeiro chose to keep much of his conversation with the eliminated couple private, he revealed that he wanted them to know how much he cared and recognized what they had accomplished.

“There was a lot of sharing of disappointment in my heart, what they did right, and just letting them know that I care and that I’m saddened for them. Or with them. I’ll leave it at that,” Ribeiro told the outlet.

Having competed on the show himself and won Season 19, Ribeiro understands the commitment that goes into preparing for each performance. He explained that contestants often put their personal lives and families on the back burner throughout the competition.

Although he was saddened by Shum’s departure, Ribeiro admitted that he anticipated some disappointment from viewers regardless of who was eliminated that night. In his opinion, there were eight contestants this season who could have potentially taken home the Mirrorball Trophy.

As for whether fans will get to see the freestyle routine Shum and Johnson had already started planning for the finale, Ribeiro didn’t rule out the possibility.

“We’ll see what happens. We’ll see what they do,” he said.

Last season, Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt performed their freestyle on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast after being eliminated before the finale.

Julianne Hough Shares Her Theory Behind the Shocking Elimination

Ribeiro’s co-host, Julianne Hough, also weighed in on Shum and Johnson’s elimination, offering a possible explanation for why the pair didn’t receive enough viewer support to advance.

“Sometimes when people are doing so well in the competition, people don’t necessarily vote,” Hough told the duo, per E! News, “because they think you’re doing so well with scores.”

The pair had tied with Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov at the top of the leaderboard after receiving a combined 60 out of 60 for their paso doble and quickstep.

Shum earned five perfect scores throughout his time on the show. His fellow contestants gathered around him following the elimination, offering hugs and words of encouragement.

Meanwhile, Ribeiro remains supportive of the five couples advancing to the Nov. 24 finale, including Connor Wood and Tatyana Ali, whose popularity with viewers has helped them remain in the competition despite lower judges’ scores.

The host acknowledged that everyone has their own opinions about who deserves to advance, but ultimately, the decision belongs to the viewers.

“That’s what I think is so beautiful about our show. There really is no right answer,” Ribeiro told TV Insider. “There’s always what you feel individually, and at the end of the day, we have to go with what America decides.”