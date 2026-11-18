A “Dancing With the Stars” frontrunner has been eliminated just ahead of the season finale. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and his dance partner, Jenna Johnson, won’t have the chance to show off their freestyle next week, much to fans’ disappointment.

Understandably, Harry and Jenna felt saddened about the elimination. However, they also admitted their experience on “Dancing With the Stars” actually trauma-bonded them.

As fans look forward to seeing the final five compete next week, the eliminated duo reflects on the journey so far and how it brought them together.

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson Address the Online Noise This Season

Though Harry Shum Jr. seemed to get along well with his co-stars, he admitted he hasn’t spent as much time with them as he would have liked.

“I hope to get to know them more, because it’s just been so chaotic,” the “Glee” alum told E! News following the elimination.

“We’re a bit all trauma-bonded,” Jenna Johnson chimed in. Fellow DWTS pro Britt Stewart has also used the term to describe the cast’s closeness.

“There’s a lot of trauma bond just because this year has been a little crazy,” Shum agreed. “Social media is a little nuts. I hope they address that at a certain point, because I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

Immediately after Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension, the actor called for kindness on social media.

Harry Shum Jr. wishes the finalists well and has a few words of wisdom to share ahead of the season 35 finale.

“I would say you are good enough,” he told the outlet. “You deserve to be where you’re at. Love this experience, and I think we’ve all been able to do something really incredible in our own way.”

The Eliminated Pair Performed Exceptionally Well Last Night

During the semifinals episode, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson impressed the judges with both their routines. They earned perfect scores for both numbers. The judges even declared their Paso doble routine “the Paso doble of the season.”

Sadly, they weren’t able to secure enough votes to move forward.

“I oddly feel like at ease,” Harry Shum Jr. told E! News after the elimination. “I don’t feel sad. It’s really weird. I kind of felt like we accomplished everything we wanted to. Would’ve been nice to do a finale, but I think we’ll have our own finale in some sort of way, shape or form in the future.”

Last season, Mark Ballas and reality star Whitney Leavitt went on to choreograph and film their freestyle after being eliminated during the semifinals. It’s entirely possible that Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. could follow suit. DWTS fans certainly would have loved to see what their freestyle would’ve looked like.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale begins next week on Tuesday, November 24. Tune in at 8 p.m. to see the top five go head-to-head in hopes of winning the Mirrorball trophy.