Harry Shum Jr. is sharing a deeply personal moment that happened away from the cameras on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The actor, 44, revealed that his mother told him she loved him for the first time during a recent conversation following his performance on Disney Night.

Shum, who is competing on season 35 with professional partner Jenna Johnson, described the exchange as a major emotional breakthrough in an Instagram video shared Sunday, Nov. 15.

Shum Opens Up About the Heartfelt Moment

The conversation came after the pair performed a jazz routine set to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins. Shum said his mother, who enjoys painting, was particularly moved by the performance and took the time to explain what she saw in it.

“I had quite a breakthrough last night. Not the typical breakthrough that anyone my age would ever say. Yesterday I was in a conversation with her and we were just catching up and she was telling me how much she loved the dances,” Shum said. “Then she started talking about Marry Poppins dance, and I’ve never heard her talk about anything like this. She’s a painter, she loves to paint, and she said watching that dance made her feel like what she feels like when she paints.”

He was struck by how closely she examined the routine. Shum said his mother discussed its different elements in a way he had never experienced before when talking about his work. She had even watched the performance more than once.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when she offered him some encouragement before ending their call.

“Then, in the end, she started telling me, like, ‘You know what, just keep going, do your best, that’s all that matters.’ And then she said, ‘Okay, I know you’re tired. I love you, goodnight.’ If you know, you know. In certain cultures, your parents just never say that, they just show it,” he recalled. “And to say ‘I love you’ unlocked something in me.”

Shum emphasized how significant the words were after 44 years.

“Forty-four years later, hearing ‘I love you’ for the first time from your mom. That is growth. I just wanted to share that with you guys.”

He also revealed that his mother told him he was “bringing a lot of people joy.” The actor used the opportunity to thank viewers for their support of him and Johnson throughout the competition.

“That’s what really makes me happy, that you guys are out there spreading love. That says a lot about you,” he said. “I get to be able to entertain. And you guys are giving a lot back to me as well. So I really appreciate it. I love you guys, and just like my mom said to me, I’ll say it again: I love y’all. Thank you.”

Shum Reflected on the Special Day

In his caption, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star explained that his mother has always shown her affection, even if she rarely expressed it verbally.

“an incredible mom who has shown me love in every way except with these three words,” he wrote.

He added that saying those words simply wasn’t part of how they communicated growing up. Reflecting on the moment, he noted that his time on DWTS has brought unexpected changes for both him and his mother.

Shum also compared her reaction to the dance with the way she feels when creating art, calling the experience a reminder that emotional growth can happen at any age.

“Extraordinary how it’s never too late for a rose to blossom even 44 years later.”

The heartfelt revelation resonated with fans, who appreciated Shum’s willingness to share such a personal experience while competing on the ABC series.