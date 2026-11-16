Jackson Olson Says ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Helped Him Survive DWTS

Even for an athlete famous for pulling off viral choreographed dance routines in the middle of a baseball game, stepping onto the DWTS ballroom was a whole different ballgame for Jackson Olson.

Looking back on his memorable Season 35 run alongside pro partner Emma Slater, Savannah Bananas fan favorite Olson opened up about the grueling physical and mental toll of the competition. He revealed that his girlfriend, “Wheel of Fortune” social correspondent Maggie Sajak, was the secret weapon who kept him grounded through it all.

Jackson Olson Says ‘I Don’t Know What I Would Have Done’ Without Maggie Sajak

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In an interview with Us Weekly, Jackson Olson admitted that he was happy to have girlfriend Maggie Sajak to lean on while competing on Season 35 of DWTS. He was grateful the “Wheel of Fortune” cast member was there for him during that stressful time.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I did that whole experience alone,” Olson said. “I really don’t.”

“Every single time I would get done with the show and I would see Maggie in my trailer, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can debrief. We can go back to normal immediately,'” he added.

“I think that if it wasn’t for Maggie, I might have just stayed in bed for that entire season. And not been able to be, like, ‘Let’s just talk about something else right now.’ Having her support was literally everything,” he concluded.

Olson left the competition with pro Emma Slater during a double elimination alongside Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron.

Jackson Olson Says He And Maggie Sajak Have an ‘Awesome Relationship’

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In his Us Weekly interview, Jackson Olson says that his relationship with Maggie Sajak couldn’t be better.

“It’s really cool because we’re obviously living very different lives right now on the opposite side of the country. But we’re able to come together and just have an awesome relationship,” Olson shared.

“I feel like in any relationship, you’re trying to figure out how to see each other as frequently as possible, which is never something that I thought in my past I was going to want to do … but now I really do.”

Olson’s relationship with Sajak has him in close proximity to her father, legendary game show host Pat Sajak. He shared information about the first time he met his girlfriend’s famous father.

“I have [met Pat Sajak]. He’s a great guy,” Olson said. “Everybody’s nervous to meet the father of the person they’re dating, or mother or both.”

Since hanging up his ballroom shoes, the athlete has traded grueling DWTS rehearsals for a victory lap of high-profile appearances. On Saturday, November 14, he and Sajak stepped out at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where they made their official red carpet debut as a couple.

He recently collaborated with KIND Snacks for World Kindness Day and remains an active second baseman and entertainer for the Savannah Bananas. As for Maggie Sajak, she provides behind-the-scenes access, interviews cast and crew, and shares exclusive online scoops for “Wheel of Fortune” viewers.