Amber Glenn Wants to Help Pasha Pashkov Win His First Mirrorball Trophy

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is in its final weeks. Many fans believe that Pasha Pashkov will be heading to the season finale for the second time, along with his celebrity partner, Amber Glenn.

Pashkov competed in the season finale for the first time in 2023 with reality star Ariana Madix. They finished in third place, with Pasha’s wife Daniella Karagach and her partner, Jason Mraz, finishing in second. Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez won the Mirrorball trophy that year.

Now that season 35 is reaching its end, plenty of DWTS fans believe that this will be Pasha Pashkov’s first time as a Mirrorball champion. Amber Glenn is doing everything in her power to help him get there.

Amber Glenn Would Love to See Pasha Pashkov Win His First Mirrorball Trophy

Ahead of the semifinals episode next Tuesday, Amber Glenn appeared on “The Zach Sang Show” to discuss her journey so far. The skater would love to win, but more than anything, she would feel honored to help Pasha Pashkov bring home his first Mirrorball trophy.

“That would mean the world,” the 27-year-old told Sang.

While Amber admitted everyone wants to win, she feels that she has an easier time in the ballroom because she’s only been dancing for two months. Many of the pro dancers on DWTS have been dancing since they were toddlers.

“Yes, it has been a very intense, very passionate, two months of working, but it has been his whole life that he has been dancing,” Amber said about Pasha. “Every single year, he has put his everything into every single celeb he’s had. I mean, he even had Carole Baskin, and he was in a cage ready to go.”

“He got third with Ariana Madix and it was incredible,” the skater continued. “So, so good. And every single partner of his has always said how incredible he’s been — as a partner, as a teacher, as a choreographer.”

Amber remembered hearing a podcast that Pasha did before the season even began. They asked him about his dream partner, and Pasha expressed his desire to dance with a professional athlete. The Olympic skater explained that she knows she can help Pasha achieve his dreams of winning the Mirrorball trophy.

The Couple Will Perform Two Routines Next Week

Now that “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is coming to an end, the top six couples will have to put everything they have into their rehearsal time. During the semifinals episode, each couple will perform two routines: one Latin routine and one ballroom routine.

Amber and Pasha will dance the Viennese waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. They will follow it up with a Salsa to “Bemba Colora” by Celia Cruz.

Though they’ve come remarkably close to a perfect score, they have yet to earn all 10s from the judges. Could their week 10 performances change things?

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will return to the ballroom next Tuesday night for the semifinals. The episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, on ABC. From there, the finalists will advance to the semifinals the following week.