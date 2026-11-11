Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Dewan Break Silence After Elimination

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan are looking back on their “Dancing With the Stars” journey with gratitude, even though their time in the competition came to an unexpected end.

The pair were eliminated during the show’s Grammy Night episode on Tuesday, Nov. 10, despite being considered strong contenders throughout Season 35.

Following their exit, both shared their thoughts about the experience and made it clear they were leaving the ballroom without regrets.

“Every week is a shocker,” Chmerkovskiy told Extra after the show. “It’s very competitive. A lot of great couples out there. Wishing everybody the best, and I’m gonna be rooting from home.”

The professional dancer admitted that the result was difficult to accept, but he was still proud of what they accomplished together.

Both Open Up About the Shocking Elimination

Chmerkovskiy described the elimination as a “definitely a sad result,” before adding, “I thought we had a great season.”

Dewan also reflected on their departure, acknowledging that several factors can influence the outcome of the competition. She said she did not know exactly what led to their elimination, but she was happy with how they performed.

“I know this was a particularly tough week for a lot of the online noise … but I know that we went out there and had the best time of our life,” the actress said.

She also shared some encouraging words for the couples still competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. With the finale getting closer, Dewan reminded viewers that the competition can change quickly.

“You can’t count anyone out,” she said. “I have the best hopes and wishes for all of them, I hope they have a beautiful rest of their journey. I’ll be cheering them all on.”

She added, “Can’t wait to watch.”

The elimination was especially surprising considering how well the duo had performed during the season. They had emerged as early front-runners, but Dewan’s previous dance experience also became a subject of discussion among viewers.

Before becoming widely known for her role in “Step Up,” Dewan worked as a backup dancer. She appeared in several of Janet Jackson’s music videos and performed on tour with the singer.

For Grammy Night, the pair embraced that part of Dewan’s history with a jazz routine set to Jackson’s hit song “All for You.” Their performance brought together her past as a professional dancer and her more recent experience competing on the ABC series.

Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Post With Jenna

After the elimination, Chmerkovskiy also shared a heartfelt tribute to his partner on Instagram. Alongside a video of the two thanking viewers for their support, he expressed how much the season had meant to him.

“ you @jennadewan … you’ve been exactly what I imagined,” he wrote. “The absolute best! Thank you for the opportunity to be by your side through this entire process. I’ll never forget it.”

The season also included a difficult moment for Chmerkovskiy, who was briefly suspended following a controversial comment he made toward judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Despite the ups and downs, his latest comments suggest he is choosing to focus on the positive memories. Dewan appears to be doing the same, as she looks forward to supporting the remaining contestants from home.

Their journey may be over, but both stars made it clear they are proud of the season they shared.