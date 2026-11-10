Ciara Miller Reveals Who She Roots For as DWTS Season 35 Finale Approaches

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is coming down to the wire. Contestant Ciara Miller was eliminated several weeks ago, but she’s been keeping up with the competition.

Right now, there are seven couples left in season 35. After tonight’s elimination, the top six head to next week’s semifinals episode.

Ciara Miller’s dreams of winning the Mirrorball trophy have come to an end, but she’s still excited to watch everyone else keep going.

Ciara Miller Admits She Grew Very Close to the DWTS Cast

Reality star Ciara Miller and her partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated at the end of “Mariah Carey Night” back in week four. During her short run on the show, she got to know the other DWTS contestants very well.

Now, fans want to know who she thinks could take home the Mirrorball trophy this year.

Miller recently spoke with Good Morning America, discussing her thoughts about the upcoming season finale. In the interview, the reality star admitted she was friends with everyone in the cast, so it was difficult for her to choose one person.

“Tatyana and Jan, I love watching them perform every week. Connor and Rylee, they’re so great. Maura and Mark… It’s just, you know, they’ve already all won. They’ve made it so far,” Ciara Miller shared, noting that they were all winners in her eyes.

Many felt disappointed to see Ciara Miller eliminated so early in the season, especially her co-stars.

“You should have heard us all backstage, the gasp that we gasped,” pro dancer Sharna Burgess told Entertainment Weekly after “Mariah Carey Night” ended. “It’s just sad to see anyone go. We don’t want it to be us, but we don’t want it to be anyone. And we genuinely support and love each other back here.”

“We want everyone to do well and we root for everyone, so we don’t want anyone to go home. But I did not think it was going to be them,” Sharna continued. “You can never tell. It’s all very overwhelming. We’re all just up there hoping it’s not us, and then when you hear it’s someone you don’t expect, it’s hard to take in because we’ll miss her.”

Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron were also eliminated at the end of “Horror Movie Night.”

One Site Predicts Ezra Frech Will Become the Next Champion

While Ciara Miller would be happy to see any of her DWTS co-stars win, only one couple will take home the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season.

Tonight, the top seven couples are performing on “Grammy Night.” This will be the last themed episode of the season, since the semifinals begin next week.

Right now, Kalshi predicts that Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and his partner Daniella Karagach will be the season’s victors. The site predicts that actor Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson have about a 12% chance of winning, as do Olympic ice skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov.

Ultimately, it will depend on the teams’ performances over the next few weeks. The season is truly coming down to the wire.

“Grammy Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. After tonight’s elimination, the top six will proceed to the semifinals next Tuesday night. The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24.