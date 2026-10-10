Why Brandon Armstrong’s Wife Had a Bad Feeling Ahead of His DWTS Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Brandon Armstrong’s wife, Brylee, has always been his biggest cheerleader. Each season, fans look forward to Brylee’s commentary on social media.

After each new episode, the Armstrongs often recreate dance moves for fans. Brylee picks up some steps quickly, while other tricks occasionally end in disaster and laughter.

Sadly, Brandon Armstrong and his celebrity partner, Ciara Miller, were eliminated at the end of week four. Many viewers believed they still belonged in the competition, particularly Brylee.

Ahead of the elimination, Brylee Armstrong posted a video revealing she had “nervous” feelings — and it all had to do with the costume.

Brandon Armstrong’s Wife Brylee Believes in the ‘Yellow Curse’

Ahead of “Mariah Carey Night,” Brylee Armstrong took to Instagram, begging fans to vote for Brandon and Ciara. She noticed touches of yellow on their costumes, which has been an incredibly unlucky color for Brandon in past seasons.

During seasons 32 and 34, Brandon Armstrong and his partners were eliminated while wearing yellow. In season 33, the dancer and his celebrity partner Chandler Kinney avoided the color and made it to the finale. Brandon and Chandler finished in third place that year, which was his highest rank to date.

Online, many fans had specualted about the “yellow curse.” Brylee’s commentary on the superstition only stoked their beliefs.

On Brandon’s Instagram page, he jokingly admitted he felt “attacked” by the color yellow.

“Being haunted by yellow even in NYC…🙄” the 32-year-old captioned the post, pointing out taxis and people wearing yellow shirts.

DWTS fans will miss seeing Brylee’s backstage antics every week. Many find her incredibly relatable and love seeing her interact with the other dancers and celebrities.

No One Wanted the Pair to Go Home During Week 4

Being eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” is never fun, but the Armstrongs and Ciara Miller are moving forward and making light of the situation. On Instagram, Brylee joked that she doesn’t know what to say to Ciara and Brandon now that they’re not participating anymore.

In post-episode interviews, Sharna Burgess revealed that the entire cast was stunned over the elimination.

“You should have heard us all backstage, the gasp that we gasped,” the Australian dancer told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s just sad to see anyone go. We don’t want it to be us, but we don’t want it to be anyone. And we genuinely support and love each other back here.”

The judges praised Ciara and Brandon’s Jazz routine to “Emotions,” noting that she was making tremendous progress.

“We want everyone to do well and we root for everyone, so we don’t want anyone to go home. But I did not think it was going to be them,” Sharna continued. “You can never tell. It’s all very overwhelming. We’re all just up there hoping it’s not us, and then when you hear it’s someone you don’t expect, it’s hard to take in because we’ll miss her.”

Many fans feel sorely disappointed that Brandon Armstrong and Ciara Miller have left the competition. However, there is still plenty for viewers to look forward to in season 35.

Week five marks “Super Bowl Night” where the top 11 contestants will pay homage to the most iconic Super Bowl halftime routines. The evening begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC.