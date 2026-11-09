PHOTOS: DWTS’ Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles Keep Tradition Alive After Elimination

Days after being eliminated during season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars,” partners Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles commemorated their time together in a permanent way.

“Continuing the tradition,” Sosa shared in his Instagram Story, showing Stiles getting a tattoo.

The professional dancer later shared beautiful photos of their new, matching ink.

Matching Tattoos

“One star for every time we got to dance together ✨🥹,” Sosa captioned a Thursday, November 5, photo dump.

The first slide showed the pair holding hands while showing off their wrist ink of eight tiny stars. Sosa also got a tiny chair tattooed on his ribcage, in honor of the pair’s homage to her 2001 film “Save the Last Dance”.

The pair performed a jazz routine to Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block” during week 5’s “Super Bowl Night.”

While Stiles did not get a tiny chair, she did ink “dive check” on her ribcage.

Fans were thrilled to see the beloved couple’s touching tribute, with one follower pointing out that the stars are “also amount to an 8 count ✨🥹 perf.”

“One star for every dance 😭 y’all were one of the best partnerships 🙏,” another remarked.

“Should’ve had more stars in my humble opinion,” a third wrote.

“this is BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️ i’m so proud for you both!! what a fantastic journey. you’ve inspired me enormously ✨🤍,” yet another commented.

A Special Bond

Despite receiving a judges’ score of 33 out of 40, Stiles and Sosa were sent home during “Disney Night.” They performed paso doble to “Satisfied” from “Hamilton,” and had fans in tears.

Their shocking elimination was a hard one to swallow for their costars, including Maura Higgins who called it “awful” to watch them say goodbye.

“Julia, i wish you could see yourself through my eyes. i wish you could see how much you’ve grown, how brave you’ve been, and how much you’ve accomplished. even on the hardest days, you kept showing up, kept fighting, and kept giving your whole heart. somewhere between the rehearsals, the laughter, and the tears, you became so much more than my dance partner,” Sosa shared via Instagram after being eliminated.

He added, “I came into this season hoping to teach you how to dance, but you ended up teaching me so much more about life, love, and friendship. my favorite part of this entire experience wasn’t a dance or a score. it was getting to know you and getting to call you my friend. The hardest part about saying goodbye is knowing we’ll never get to experience these moments for the first time again. but if I could go back, knowing every high, every low, and every tear we’d shed, I’d do it a thousand times over.”