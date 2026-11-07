Jenna Dewan Shares Glimpse Into ‘DWTS’ Life as Fans React to Her Latest Update

Jenna Dewan is embracing a busy new chapter of life, and her latest social media post is giving fans a look at everything happening behind the scenes.

The actress, who is competing on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars,” shared a carousel of photos featuring moments from the competition, Halloween celebrations and time with her children.

Dewan Shares Fun Post

Alongside the snapshots, Dewan reflected on the experience and the changes it has brought to her life.

“The hardest I’ve ever worked, the most fun I’ve ever had, the most chaos I’ve ever welcomed, the happiest my family has been, and the most gratitude ! can imagine!! What a season of life. Love you all thank you for all the support!!!” she wrote.

Fans quickly filled the comments with messages of support, praising Dewan for balancing the demands of the competition with her family life.

“You’re truly an inspiration! The way you embrace every season of life, even the chaos, with so much gratitude is beautiful.”

“Jenna, how are you making impossible look effortless every single week? Absolute goddess behavior. Also respectfully requesting a full Rookie cast appearance in the semifinals and finale because that level of support, chaos, and love would be ICONIC.”

Other fans shared their excitement, with one writing, “So so proud of you babes!!!”

Another viewer said they were following along from Ireland, writing, “I can’t watch because I’m from Ireland but I’m rooting for you and watching the dances on YouTube. Good luck for Tuesday. I know your going to crush it”

Dewan has also had plenty to celebrate on the ballroom floor. Her previous dance experience sparked some discussion before Season 35 premiered in September.

However, she and her professional partner, three-time Mirrorball champion Val Chmerkovskiy, have continued to impress the judges.

The pair earned back-to-back perfect scores this week and last, placing them at the top of the competition.

Dewan Says What Has Been Her Biggest Challenge on ‘DWTS’

Still, Dewan has been open about the work involved in adapting her skills to ballroom dancing. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained that learning to dance with a partner has been one of her biggest challenges.

“I would say for me, on a technical level, the frame” is the biggest ongoing challenge, Dewan previously told EW. “Dancing in frame and [staying] connected to a partner has been probably the biggest challenge for me to get down, because not only am I not used to it, I’ve very much always been an individual performer. Dancing with someone has taken time. In frame is also kind of counterintuitive to how my body naturally is, and the conditioning I learned as a dancer… I’ve had to work really hard at it.”

The season also brought an unexpected change in October. Chmerkovskiy sat out for a week after making online comments about judge Carrie Ann Inaba following a disagreement over a critique.

Dewan was paired with eliminated professional dancer Alan Bersten while her regular partner was away.

Dewan described the experience as “unprecedented in a lot of ways.” The pair had already spent six weeks building their partnership through demanding rehearsals.

When Chmerkovskiy returned, the two had to reconnect before getting back to work. Dewan said their first rehearsal included a moment to acknowledge the difficult week, but they soon returned to preparing their next routine.

Their Argentine tango on Horror Movie Night brought another challenge. Dewan called it “probably the hardest dance we’ve done the entire season,” but said she was proud of how they handled the setback.

For Dewan, the experience has been about more than perfect scores. She has also found confidence in working through difficult moments, while enjoying a season she clearly won’t forget.