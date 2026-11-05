Sharna Burgess Reveals the Emotional Struggle Behind Her ‘DWTS’ Comeback

Sharna Burgess is opening up about the emotional challenges of returning to “Dancing With the Stars” while spending less time with her 4-year-old son, Zane.

The 41-year-old professional dancer got candid about balancing motherhood with her demanding work schedule in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 4, admitting that being away from her son was one of the hardest parts of her comeback.

“Being away from Zane like this was new so it was hard on my mama heart,” Burgess wrote.

“I’d leave before he woke up and return when he was asleep sometimes for nearly a week,” she continued.

Burgess, who shares Zane with her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, 53, returned to the ballroom in September for season 35 after stepping away from the competition series in 2022, the same year her son was born.

Despite the difficulty of spending time apart, Burgess explained why returning to her career was important for both herself and Zane.

Sharna Burgess Explains Why Returning to ‘DWTS’ Was Important

“It’s so hard but at the same time so important for him to see me chasing my dreams and learning what work ethic and drive look like,” Burgess wrote.

The Australian dancer explained that she had spent the first three years of Zane’s life focusing on motherhood and was ready to reconnect with her professional goals.

“He had all of me for three years and now it’s time for me to have me, to rebuild all the things that were paused,” she shared.

Burgess also made it clear that her busy schedule didn’t mean she was any less involved in her son’s life.

When she wasn’t working, she said she remained fully present at home. She also made an effort to include Zane in her career by bringing him to rehearsals, letting him watch her performances and talking to him about her work.

“He gets the best of both worlds and so do I,” she wrote.

Burgess competed alongside former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron, 33, before the pair were eliminated during the show’s Horror Movie Night double elimination.

Although her time in the competition ended, Burgess plans to participate in the upcoming “DWTS” live tour for a limited period, citing her family responsibilities.

“My life is not a life where I could just leave for three months,” she previously told Us Weekly.

Brian Austin Green Opens Up About Supporting Sharna Burgess

Green has also spoken about the adjustments their family made while Burgess returned to “DWTS.”

In an October interview with Us Weekly, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor explained why he hadn’t been attending as many live tapings.

According to Green, production had tightened restrictions on young children attending the show, making it difficult to bring Zane along.

“I can’t be there with Zane and the kids,” he explained.

However, Green emphasized that he continued supporting Burgess, whether he attended the show or watched from home.

“I’m always there, whether I’m sitting in the audience or I’m sitting at home watching. I’m always rooting for [Sharna],” he said.

Green also acknowledged that their family was learning to manage their careers by taking turns handling responsibilities at home.

“We are learning the trade off of that,” he said.

Burgess previously admitted that finding the right balance wasn’t always easy, but she and Green continued working together to make it happen.

“I don’t think there is a secret. I think sometimes we nail it and sometimes we don’t,” she told Us Weekly.