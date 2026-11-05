Connor Wood’s Viral Jennifer Lawrence Smoothie Moment Gets a Hilarious Update

The viral smoothie moment involving Connor Wood and Jennifer Lawrence has officially become a real-life collaboration.

Smoothie King is turning the comedian’s unexpected brush with the Oscar winner into a new drink, and fans are already celebrating the internet-inspired launch.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Starting Thursday, Nov. 5, customers can order the “Connor’s Paid Me No Mind Smoothie” at Smoothie King locations nationwide. The limited collaboration is available in stores only, giving fans a chance to try the drink that grew out of one of the internet’s favorite celebrity encounters.

Social media users were quick to react to the announcement, with many praising the brand for embracing the viral moment.

“Putting the king in smoothie king,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Chronically online to my own benefit.”

“This is so amazing and funny and I love every bit of it except the bananas,” someone else noted.

Others praised the marketing team and said they deserved a raise.

“SMOOTHIE KING YOU WIN,” one simply wrote.

The drink contains 26 grams of protein and zero grams of added sugar per 20-ounce cup. It is made with whole strawberries and bananas, along with electrolytes to support hydration.

The collaboration comes after Wood, a comedian and podcast host also known as Fibula, went viral over an unexpected encounter with Jennifer Lawrence on New York City’s 8th Avenue.

The moment began when Wood appeared in a BuzzFeed Celeb interview and admitted that Lawrence was his celebrity crush. He made a simple request, hoping the actress would acknowledge him.

“I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need,” Wood said.

Lawrence eventually responded in the comments section of the Instagram video, but her message was not quite what Wood had hoped for.

“I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind,” the actress wrote.

Her comment revealed that the two had actually crossed paths in person. Wood had apparently been so focused on his smoothie that he failed to recognize the opportunity to meet his celebrity crush.

The exchange quickly took off online, with fans sharing the moment across social media. It even inspired Halloween costumes, including some worn by celebrities.

Wood later reacted to the situation in a TikTok video shared by his “Dancing With the Stars” professional partner, Rylee Arnold. The clip showed him struggling with the realization that he had unknowingly ignored Lawrence when they were near each other.

Fortunately, the viral exchange did not end there. Wood revealed that he and Lawrence had been in contact when speaking with Us Weekly after “Dancing With the Stars” Horror Movie Night.

“We’ve reached out,” Wood said. “She’s so busy. She just launched a haircare brand, and I hope that is just amazing. It looks so good. Can’t wait to get my hands on it.”

He added, “I’m so proud of you, Jennifer. I get to call her Jennifer.”

Now, the smoothie that started the entire conversation has become a menu item. What began as a funny celebrity interaction has turned into a collaboration, giving fans another way to enjoy the moment that took over their feeds.