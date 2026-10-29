Connor Wood Reveals Update After Jennifer Lawrence’s Viral Comment

Connor Wood has an update on his unexpected interaction with Jennifer Lawrence after the actress turned his attempt to get her attention into a viral moment.

The “Dancing With the Stars” contestant spoke about the exchange following Horror Movie Night on Tuesday, Oct. 27, telling US Weekly that there has been contact between their camps.

What We Know So Far

“We’ve reached out,” Wood said. “She’s so busy. She just launched a haircare brand, and I hope that is just amazing. It looks so good. Can’t wait to get my hands on it.”

Wood also shared his excitement about the interaction, adding, “I’m so proud of you, Jennifer. I get to call her Jennifer.”

The conversation surrounding the pair began last week when Wood discussed his celebrity crush during an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb.

The comedian, who is competing on Season 35 of DWTS, said he wanted Lawrence to recognize his sense of humor.

“I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need,” he said. “Like, no offense Paige, I wanted that first, though.”

Wood was referring to Bravo personality Paige DeSorbo, who had also expressed a desire for Lawrence to recognize her humor.

During the interview, Wood made a direct appeal to the actress, saying, “Jennifer, I, like, really need something good to happen to me. Like, fast!”

It did not take long for the video to reach Lawrence. After fans tagged the actress, she responded with a comment that caught Wood off guard.

“I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind,” Lawrence wrote.

The remark revealed that Lawrence had apparently spotted Wood in person before his online plea for her attention went viral. Rather than simply responding to his request, she playfully pointed out that he had overlooked her, too.

Wood shared Lawrence’s comment on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Oct. 28, alongside a video of himself seemingly processing the situation. He wrote, “Going to bed,” as an affirmation about letting go of the past and embracing the present played.

Fans Are Loving It

Fans quickly joined in on the joke, with one commenting, “Connor wood turned ignoring jennifer lawrence into a whole saga.”

Another suggested that Lawrence should attend “Dancing With the Stars” without announcing her arrival, writing, “@law please just show up in the audience unannounced. It wid be the best thing ever.”

Smoothie King also got involved, jokingly echoing Lawrence’s comment: “I SAW YOU ON 8TH AVENUE DRINKING A SMOOTHIE AND YOU PAID ME NO MIND.”

Other fans wanted to know more about the original encounter, with one asking, “Real question how was the smoothie.”

Wood’s DWTS partner also shared a video to TikTok at the moment he found out Lawrence responded.

“Connor, what just happened?” Arnold asked Wood. He was planted face down on the floor after the news.

“No. Uh-uh, no way. What?!” Wood said before reading the comment aloud.

“Are you gonna cry?” she asked. “Don’t be upset, she’s doing that to be funny. She’s saying that to be funny. But she knew who you were when she saw you!”

Wood was puzzled and was shocked by her humorous response.

“You get in the zone when you eat smoothies,” Arnold noted. “Jennifer Lawrence he loves you, give him a redo.”