‘Dancing With the Stars’ Confirms Major Schedule Change Ahead of Disney Night

“Dancing With the Stars” is changing its schedule for its next episode, and viewers will need to tune in on a different night to watch the remaining contestants compete.

During the October 27 episode, host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that the ABC competition series will move from its usual Tuesday time slot to Monday, November 2, for Disney Night.

The special episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and run for two hours.

The change comes after the show’s Horror Movie Night episode ended with a double elimination, sending two more couples home as season 35 approaches its finale.

The remaining eight couples will return for Disney Night, featuring performances inspired by Disney movies and the return of the team dance competition.

Why ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Moving to Monday Night

The schedule change is happening because ABC will cover the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3.

As a result, “Dancing With the Stars” will not air a new episode in its usual Tuesday time slot that evening.

According to TV Insider, the change will affect only one week of the competition.

For the November 2 episode, the remaining contestants will perform routines set to songs from Disney movies.

The show will also bring back its team dance challenge, splitting the competitors into two groups for freestyle performances.

Ribeiro and co-host Julianne Hough will join the challenge, each joining one of the teams.

Disney Night will mark the eighth episode of season 35.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Remaining Season 35 Schedule

After Disney Night, “Dancing With the Stars” will return to its regular Tuesday schedule on November 10.

That episode will feature Grammy Night, with the remaining contestants performing routines inspired by the music industry’s biggest awards.

The competition will then move into its final two weeks.

The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, followed by the season 35 finale on Tuesday, November 24.

Both episodes will air in the show’s usual Tuesday time slot.

The upcoming schedule follows several weeks of themed performances, including the October 27 Horror Movie Night episode.

Two Couples Eliminated Ahead of Disney Night

The latest episode of “Dancing With the Stars” featured 10 celebrity contestants performing Halloween-themed routines with their professional partners.

Shirley Ballas joined regular judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge.

Because the previous week’s Dedication Night episode did not feature an elimination, the judges’ scores and viewer votes carried over into Horror Movie Night.

At the end of the October 27 broadcast, three couples remained onstage awaiting the final results.

The final three couples announced were Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess, Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, although the show did not identify them as the bottom three.

Cameron and Burgess were eliminated, along with Olson and Slater.

Seven couples were announced safe before the final results, including Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, and Julia Stiles and Ezra Frech.

The eight remaining couples will now compete for a place in the next round when “Dancing With the Stars” returns Monday, November 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.