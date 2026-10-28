DWTS Judge Shirley Ballas Breaks Her Silence Following Tough ‘Horror Movie Night’ Scores

DWTS Halloween week usually delivers high energy and spooky spectacles, but “Horror Movie Night” left many viewers feeling spooked for a very different reason: Shirley Ballas‘ surprisingly tough scores.

Ballas broke her silence, stepping up to defend her scoring decisions during the episode. Tthe ballroom legend made it clear that strict technical standards are a necessity as the mirrorball trophy comes into view.

Shirley Ballas Said ‘I’ve Never Been a Great Person of Fluff’

In an Instagram post by On the Red Carpet, Shirley Ballas discussed her tough scoring, on a episode when all the participating contestants were coming off of their emotional Dedication Night dances. Additionally, all the contestants were marked safe, but faced a double elimination on the spooky-themed episode.

Ballas broke out her 4 scoring paddle for celebrities Tatyana Ali and Julia Styles, who both scored well the previous week. Ali performed a Paso Doble, and Styles, an Argentine Tango. Fans were shocked by her low scores, but Ballas defended herself in an after-show interview.

“I’m on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ for ten years in Great Britain. I always believe whatever’s in my heart I have to put forward,” Ballas began.

She continued, “There’s always a place for somebody to grow. So if you’re giving out 10s every week, where are they going to grow to?”

“I like to give them hope and a good understanding of the level, to my experienced eye, of where they’re at. I’m not very good at doing fluff,” Ballas added. “It’s very straight down the line for me.”

“A four from me is a great score,” the ballroom dance veteran continued. “I could tell here that a 4 paddle is one you’re definitely not used to seeing. It is what it is and I have to sleep with myself at the end of the day. So I always try to do things fair and try and be the best version of myself that I can for people.”

Fans Reacted to Shirley Ballas’ Tough Love Judging

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In the post’s comments section, fans reacted to Shirley Ballas’ tough love judging. Some defended her scores while others believed she could have scored a bit higher.

“Girl it’s week 7 how much growing do they need it’s bad enough Tatyana have been getting 8s most of the season so far and now she gets 4?” asked one viewer.

A second fan wrote, “Hilariously she’s not even the ‘mean’ judge on strictly, she sits in the middle of the scores as she says, she’s very pragmatic about it.”

“And that is how a professional acts! She was honest and fair but not disrespectful. I want to see Shirley Ballas as a full time coach and I bet quality will improve as it did with Len [Goodman, DWTS late head judge],” declared a third Instagram follower.

A final viewer declared, “Loved that Shirley shook things up tonight! Finally the drama that DWTS has been needing! Shirley isn’t perfect but it has really bothered me how the judges this season have been keeping the scores so close to one another in spite of the clear difference in dance quality of contestants and so many fluff comments. So it’s great to see a judge like Shirley giving constructive criticism and a clear differentiation of scores, I hope she comes back permanently.”

DWTS will air a special Monday night episode on November 3, featuring songs from Disney on Broadway, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.