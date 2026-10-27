‘DWTS’ Stars Sharna Burgess & Tyler Cameron Share Heartfelt Message Ahead of Horror Night

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess are heading into a crucial night on “Dancing With the Stars,” and the partners are making it clear just how much their journey together means to them.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Horror Movie Night, Cameron and Burgess shared heartfelt messages on Instagram as they prepared to perform a Viennese Waltz inspired by “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

The former “Bachelorette” star is embracing the vampire aesthetic for the routine, sporting long, dark hair, a top hat and dramatic styling.

The duo will dance to Annie Lennox’s “Love Song for a Vampire,” but their social media posts offered a glimpse of the hard work and trust behind the performance.

Cameron Showed Appreciation for His Partner

Cameron shared his appreciation for Burgess while encouraging fans to support them during the live show.

“Dear Sharna, We got a big night ahead of us! We know where we are at and what we got to do. Time to put it all together and show we belong. Week after week you keep showing up for me in many more ways than just a dance partner and I’m so grateful for that. Let’s show them we belong!!

Make sure yall vote Tyler to 21523 starting at 8pm est!! We need all your votes to survive this week!”

Burgess also penned a lengthy message celebrating how far her partner has come since the beginning of the competition.

Burgess Shared a Similar Message

She explained that the pair focused more intensely on technique while preparing their Viennese Waltz, pushing Cameron to deliver a more traditional and technically precise performance.

“Dear Ty,

We pushed harder this week on technique than we ever have. I put the pressure on you to deliver something more traditional and technically sound for this Viennese Waltz and you have truly delivered. I don’t know that l’ve seen ANY male contestant of your height and build move as gracefully as you have been. Thank you for riding with me on the concept of “no messing about” and creating a dance our beloved Len Goodman would have appreciated.”

The professional dancer acknowledged that the more traditional approach might be a gamble during a night built around theatrical horror themes. However, she wanted the routine to highlight Cameron’s development as a dancer and demonstrate his commitment to learning the craft.

“Maybe that’s a risk on such a theatrical night but I truly wanted to show how much you have become a dancer. Tonight all of our hard work of this whole season is put out on that floor, you are by far the most improved from week one and you have taken no shortcuts. You respect the art, the technique and everyday you give it everything you’ve got. I’m insanely proud of you Ty, now let’s leave it all on the floor.”

Cameron and Burgess’ posts also prompted excitement among supporters, with fans reacting to his vampire-inspired appearance and expressing their plans to vote for the pair.

With their Viennese Waltz combining a classic dance style with a dark, dramatic theme, the partners are hoping their hard work translates into a memorable performance on Horror Movie Night.