‘DWTS’ Star Connor Wood Had a Run-In With His A-List Crush

Connor Wood may have finally gotten the Jennifer Lawrence moment he was hoping for, but the comedian is kicking himself over a missed opportunity with the Oscar winner.

Wood, who is competing on Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars,” recently revealed that Lawrence is his celebrity crush during an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb. He admitted he wanted the same kind of public acknowledgment that Bravo star Paige DeSorbo received after expressing her hope that Lawrence would recognize her humor.

Conor Got His Wish

“I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need,” Wood said. “Like, no offense Paige, I wanted that first, though.”

He even made a direct appeal to the actress, telling the camera, “Jennifer, I, like, really need something good to happen to me. Like, fast!”

It appears Lawrence eventually heard him. After fans tagged the actress in the video, she responded with a comment that left Wood stunned.

“I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind,” the “Die My Love” star wrote.

Wood shared Lawrence’s message on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, pairing it with a video of himself seemingly processing the unexpected interaction. “Going to bed,” he joked as an affirmation about letting go of the past and embracing the present played.

His Reaction to Lawrence’s Response Was Captured

The revelation became even funnier when Wood’s professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold, confronted him with the comment during rehearsals. In a TikTok video, Arnold approached Wood as he lay on the floor and asked, “Connor, what just happened?”

After reading Lawrence’s message on Arnold’s phone, Wood could barely believe it.

“No,” he said before exclaiming, “Uh-uh, no way. WHAT!”

His excitement quickly turned to regret as he realized he had apparently encountered his celebrity crush in person without recognizing the opportunity. Wood explained that he regularly gets smoothies from a location on New York City’s Eighth Avenue.

Arnold tried to console him, suggesting the actress had recognized him and was teasing him. But Wood remained fixated on the missed connection, repeatedly analyzing Lawrence’s wording.

“You get in the zone when you eat smoothies,” Arnold told him.

Wood agreed, explaining why he might not have noticed the actress. “I’m just staring off, you know? Oh my god,” he said.

He continued repeating Lawrence’s comment in different voices, admitting to Arnold, “This is rolling around in my head.”

Eventually, Wood appeared to surrender to the situation, leaving Arnold laughing.

Fans also enjoyed watching him process the encounter, with one comparing Lawrence’s message to “a Taylor Swift song you have to decode.”

Another commented, “I want a Paige DESORBO moment and now he has one,” while someone else wrote, “The crash out is understandable. It’s jlaw!”

Others called for a dance inspired by the exchange, with one fan writing, “They need to make a dance for this stat.”

For Wood, Lawrence’s response delivered the acknowledgment he wanted. The only catch? He may have already had his chance to meet her face-to-face.