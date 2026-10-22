‘DWTS’ Emma Slater, 37, Openly Professes Her Love for Boyfriend Alan Bersten, 32 – ‘Makes My Heart Melt’

“Dancing with the Stars” pros are feeling the love. Emma Slater left no speculation about her feelings in a post for boyfriend Alan Bersten. The pair have been an item since 2024, but took their time in making things official. Even after confirming romance rumors, the two have remained coy over the nature of their relationship.

Now, however, Slater, 37, has left no doubt about where she and Bersten, 32, stand. The professional dancer couldn’t contain her feelings on Instagram, where she openly professed her love for Bersten. The heartwarming moment didn’t end there, as Bersten responded to his girlfriend shortly after.

Slater and Bersten’s relationship has garnered much interest from fans, particularly for the way it has progressed. Slater’s latest post provides the biggest step they’ve publicly taken so far.

Emma Slater Calls Love A Superpower

Emma Slater posted a behind-the-scenes view of “Dancing with the Stars.” Alan Bersten filled in for Val Chmerkovskiy as Jenna Dewan’s dance partner for the week. Chmerkovskiy was suspended by BBC Studios over controversial comments made toward Carrie Ann Inaba.

Bersten and Dewan had instant chemistry despite his one-week stint as her partner. The pair have spoken glowingly about each other, and Slater has added her own praise. In the post, Bersten can be seen acknowledging Dewan and the audience. Slater captioned the reel and the upload separately, gushing over her boyfriend.

“This talented man truly makes my heart melt,” Slater’s onscreen caption reads, while her post caption is more direct. “Lover is the superpower❤️”

The emotional post confirmed what many fans had already speculated. While both partners have kept comments about their relationship relatively scarce, their romance has progressed significantly. U2’s “With Or Without You” plays over the reel, adding a sentimental touch to Slater’s words.

Jenna Dewan Voices Her Appreciation For Alan Bersten And Emma Slater

Alan Bersten and Jenna Dewan wowed the “Dancing with the Stars” audience by performing a Viennese Waltz to “Unchained Melody.” The two played into the week’s theme, with the added touch of Dewan’s mother being in attendance.

In a post featuring their dance, Dewan’s full-time dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, praised Bersten. The pro dancer called Bersten his “new favorite follow,” while thanking him for stepping in for the week. However, it was Emma Slater’s post that attracted both Bersten and Dewan.

“I love you both so much and this moment I’ll never forget!!❤️🥹❤️” Dewan wrote on Slater’s upload. The actress voiced her gratitude to the couple for supporting her during a turbulent week.

Emma Slater And Alan Bersten’s Relationship Has Reached A Significant Milestone

“So lucky to have you in my life.” Alan Bersten wrote lovingly to his girlfriend in the same post. The 32-year-old had no issues with professing his feelings for Emma Slater the way she did for him.

The couple has been very open about sharing intimate moments in recent times. Earlier in the month, Bersten had even uploaded a post of himself and Slater in bed. The two also jointly shared a picture of themselves in a kissing embrace.

Pictures and videos of the pair’s steamier moments have been seen over the past two years. However, professing their love publicly marks a significant step for the couple. Bersten first said so in August 2026 during an interview.

Fans have been speculating about a possible engagement in their future. For now, though, exchanging I-love-yous shows that Slater and Bersten are taking it one step at a time.