Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 6 ‘Dedication Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns tonight with one of the most beloved themes: “Dedication Night.” With 10 contestants remaining, each star will take to the ballroom floor to honor a special person, place, or meaningful moment in their lives. Fans may have to keep tissues close, because tonight’s emotional performances are sure to tug at heartstrings and leave few dry eyes in the ballroom! To see all the season’s theme nights, click here.

There has been much buzz surrounding DWTS this past week after judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s dance critique of Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr.’s Week 5 routine. After making a social media comment aimed at Inaba, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was given a one-week suspension, and Jenna Dewan will dance with eliminated pro Alan Bersten tonight. Chmerkovskiy is expected to return for Week 7.

The judges’ scores and fan votes will be combined to determine which couple has the lowest score and will be eliminated tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

October 20 Live Recap: Week 6

Tonight, the remaining 10 contestants will take the ballroom floor with dance routines dedicated to those who made an impact on their lives. They will also be joined by those they dedicated their routine to, or by an important family member or friend, alongside their professional partners.

Former Mirrorball champion Kym Johnson joins the ballroom as a guest judge. Scoring will be out of 40.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Song: “Bloodline” by Mon Rovia

Type of Dance: Contemporary

Dedication: Ezra is dedicating his routine to his mom, Bahar. She joins him on the ballroom floor.

Feedback: Kym Johnson loved the “emotional and physical connection to the dance.” Bruno Tonioli called it “inspiring” and called the dancing “brilliant,” pointing out his “seamless” lifts. Carrie Ann Inaba loved Frech’s solo in the routine, calling it “stunning.”

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 9

Kym: 10 (The first 10 of the season!)

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 37/40

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Song: “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson

Type of Dance: Viennese Waltz

Dedication: Tatyana is dedicating her dance to the late James Avery, who portrayed her father, Philip Banks, on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Host Alfonso Ribeiro, who played her brother, Carlton Banks, on the sitcom, joins her on the dance floor.

Feedback: Bruno loved the “easy flow” of Tatyana’s movements; Carrie Ann loved the “beautiful reunion” between Tatyana and Alfonso. Derek believed Tatyana was “one of the most improved” of all the contestants, admiring her “grace.” Finally, Kym called it “effortless.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Kym: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 32/40

Marua Higgins & Mark Ballas

Song: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

Type of Dance: Paso Doble

Dedication: Maura is dedicating her routine to Ireland, with professional Irish dancer Lucky Howard as part of her routine.

Feedback: Carrie Ann called it “amazing” and “loved the attack;” but also pointed out “a lift” that appeared to be an illegal move. Derek said the dance was “fantastic,” loving her “commitment.” Kym called it “passionate” and “so good.” Like Carrie Ann, Bruno called out her shoulder work but said it was “fabulous.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 9

Kym: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 35/40

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Song: “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole

Type of Dance: Quickstep

Dedication: Jackson is dedicating his dance to his mom, Laura. She will be joining him on the ballroom floor.

Feedback: Derek called it a “great quickstep,” but wanted him to remember to maintain his frame. Kym called him the “ultimate showman,” and Bruno loved the “theatrical touches.” Carrie Ann loved seeing Jackson’s “confidence” grow every week.

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Kym: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 32/40

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Song: “Breathe Me” by Sia

Type of Dance: Contemporary

Dedication: Amber is dedicating her routine to her sister, Brooke, who will be dancing alongside Amber on the ballroom floor tonight.

Feedback: Kym loved the “raw emotional” and Amber’s “vulnerability.” Bruno called the choreography “absolutely brilliant.” Derek loved the way Amber moved and made them “feel something” in her dance.

Carrie Ann: 10

Derek: 9

Kym: 10

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 38/40

Jenna Dewan & Alan Bersten

Song: “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers

Type of Dance: Viennese Waltz

Dedication: Jenna is dedicating her dance to her mom, Nancy, who will be joining Jenna on the ballroom floor.

Feedback: Bruno said the dance was “absolutely on the dot” and called her “exquisite” with her dance moves. Carrie Ann said the dance was the “ultimate breakthrough” for Jenna. Derek called her a “class act” and said her love of dance “radiates” off of her.

Carrie Ann: 10

Derek: 9

Kym: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 37/40

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Song: “Stop This Train” by John Mayer

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Dedication: Harry is dedicating his dance to his wife, Shelby, who will be dancing alongside Harry.

Feedback: Carrie Ann called it a “beautiful way to tell your story as an Asian-American” and praised Jenna for the choreography. Derek shared that the dance took his “breath away,” with Harry making it look “effortless.” Kym loved how Harry led his wife, calling the dance “gorgeous.”

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 9

Kym: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 36/40

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