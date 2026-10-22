Will Val Chmerkovskiy Return to ‘DWTS’ Next Week? Update on His Suspension

One week after being forced to sit out for “Dedication Week” on “Dancing With the Stars,” pro Val Chmerkovskiy is set to make his return to the ballroom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ukrainian dancer returned to rehearsals with partner Jenna Dewan on Wednesday, October 21.

Val’s Suspension

Val was benched for one week after remarks made via social media targeted at judge Carrie Ann Inaba were deemed inappropriate.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” BBC Studios, the production company behind the competition series, said in a statement on Saturday, October 17. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Val’s social media post — which has since been deleted — referenced Will Smith infamously storming the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapping host Chris Rock, shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your mouth!”

“You almost saw the Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night,” Val shared via TikTok after Inaba criticized his wife, dancer Jenna Johnson, for an illegal lift during her samba with partner Harry Shum Jr.

“I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent post,” Val apologized. “I have reached out to Carrie Ann to apologize directly and personally, and I also want to apologize publicly as I understand my words affect so many outside of our internal DWTS family.”

He continued, “I should have never made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it. I am truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone who I hurt with my careless post. I will do better moving forward.”

The Show Went On

The “Step Up” star was able to carry on with her performance after pro dancer Alan Bersten stepped in. Alan was previously partnered with chef Giada De Laurentiis, but was sent home earlier this season.

The pair — who only had two and a half days to rehearse — danced the Viennese waltz to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” in honor of Jenna’s mother, Nancy. Jenna and Alan still managed to earn a score of 37 out of 40.

“I learned this early on — in life, but also especially in our business — that the show must go on,” Dewan told Good Morning America following the show. “Sometimes, unexpected things happen and you have to pivot. And then your job is to make the best of that, and your mental game is what you’re in control of.”

Addressing her fill-in partner, she added, “You rose to the occasion, truly, and you were so amazing. Your heart was present the entire time. Listen, we made it happen, and we enjoyed ourselves. It was beautiful.”

Jenna and Val will reunite for Horror Movie Night on Tuesday, October 27.