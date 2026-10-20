‘DWTS’: Julia Stiles Refused a Choreographer for ’10 Things I Hate About You’

Julia Stiles had choreographers for the dance film, “Save the Last Dance.” The movie focused on a ballet dancer learning a new style of dance. But “10 Things I Hate About You” was a high school rom-com with a house party and a school dance.

The director, Gil Junger, revealed that he planned to have a famous dancer help Stiles with her performance. The 17-year-old actress refused repeatedly, and it greatly changed a scene.

Paula Abdul Almost Choreographed Julia Stiles for ’10 Things I Hate About You’

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Kat (Stiles) gets drunk at a house party after her sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), dismisses her. She dances on a table to Hypnotize” by the Notorious B.I.G. Patrick (Heath Ledger) helps Kat after she bumps her head against a hanging light.

The dance looks like something a non-dancer would do. But Junger originally wanted his girlfriend at the time, Paula Abdul, to choreograph the scene.

“I said, ‘I have a connection with a very good choreographer.’ I didn’t say who it was — [I said], ‘I can get an A-plus-list choreographer to come up and choreograph an incredible dance number for you,'” the filmmaker told PEOPLE. “And also, that for me would give me the confidence that it’s going to be amazing because it’s a choreographer of star quality.” Stiles had a different plan.

“And then Julia, 17, looked at me and she said, ‘Yeah, no, I don’t need that. I can dance.’ I said, ‘Well, it’s actually a pretty important number. Don’t you want a pro who choreographs for movies and shows and things?'” he continued. “She just looked at me — no arrogance, just pure, subtle confidence — and said, ‘No, I can dance.'”

Junger didn’t push further. Stiles decided what to do in the scene, and it perfectly fit with the high school atmosphere. The actress put her skills to the test years later on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35.

Julia Stiles Dedicates a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Performance to Heath Ledger

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Stiles entered the “Dancing with the Stars” competition with a past of people criticizing her dancing. Andy Cohen apologized for his comment about her dance performances in “Save the Last Dance” after she did an impressive jive in the first week. It honored Dolly Parton, with her song “9 to 5.”

The stars are dedicating their performances in the Oct. 20 episode of season 35. She and Ezra Sosa will dance a contemporary piece to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Ledger’s character sang this song on a football field to ask Kat to the dance.

Last week, Stiles performed dances from “Save the Last Dance” for the competition. This week, the 1999 rom-com gets highlighted in memory of the Australian star, who died in 2008. The dance partners released a statement the day of the episode on Instagram.

“I don’t think we’ve ever approached a performance with more care, sensitivity, and intention than this one,” read the message. “From the very beginning, it was incredibly important to both Julia and I that this tribute be created with utmost respect, thoughtfulness, and close guidance from those who hold Heath and his memory closest. This isn’t about defining a relationship or telling a story that isn’t ours to tell. It’s about honoring a beautiful moment in time, a film that changed so many lives, and someone whose impact continutes to be felt by generations. We’ve poured so much love into this piece, and we’re incredibly grateful for the trust placed in us to bring it to life. Our only hope is that it honors his memory with the dignity, love, and respect it deserves.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.