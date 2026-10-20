Did Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger Ever Date in Real Life?

For years, fans have wondered whether Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger were more than just co-stars in “10 Things I Hate About You.” While their characters fell for each other in the beloved teen comedy, the actors shared a different kind of bond offscreen. In fact, Stiles reportedly had a brief romance with another cast member while filming.

Now, 18 years after Ledger’s death, the actress is revisiting her memories of the late star as she prepares to honor him on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Stiles, 45, played Kat Stratford opposite Ledger’s Patrick Verona in the romantic comedy, which became one of the most popular teen films of the 1990s.

While fans loved their chemistry, director Gil Junger revealed in a 2021 interview that Stiles actually dated their costar, Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“She, for a minute or 10, went out with Joseph Gordon-Levitt,” Junger said, according to E! News.

The filmmaker explained that Stiles and Gordon-Levitt developed feelings for each other during production, even though their characters weren’t romantically involved.

Junger also recalled Stiles delivering her emotional classroom poem in a single take, revealing that she drew inspiration from her real-life feelings for Gordon-Levitt.

Julia Stiles Recalls Her Special Bond With Heath Ledger

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Although their relationship remained platonic, Stiles has continued to speak warmly about Ledger, who died in January 2008 at age 28.

In a recent interview with E! News, the “Save the Last Dance” actress remembered how welcoming Ledger was when they worked together.

“He was amazing,” Stiles said. “He was such a bright light.”

She recalled feeling particularly grateful for his support because “10 Things I Hate About You” marked her first leading role in a major studio film. “He was very kind and generous to me,” she explained.

The actress previously admitted that she and Ledger did not stay in touch after filming, but his death deeply affected her.

Julia Stiles Prepares Emotional Tribute to Heath Ledger

ABC Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Stiles is now preparing to celebrate Ledger’s memory during the Tuesday, October 20, episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The actress will perform a contemporary routine with professional partner Ezra Sosa to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

The song became closely associated with Ledger after his character famously serenaded Kat in the movie. “I really feel how important it is to honor him,” Stiles told People ahead of the performance. “He lives on because his performance in that film was so incredible.”

Julia Stiles Gets Emotional Remembering Her Late Co-star

Preparing the tribute has brought back difficult emotions for Stiles.

The actress recently told Variety that rehearsals were more emotional than she expected, especially when she revisited old footage from the film.

Despite the sadness surrounding Ledger’s death, Stiles hopes the performance will celebrate the joy he brought to audiences.

Ledger later earned critical acclaim for “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Dark Knight” and received a posthumous Academy Award for his portrayal of the Joker.

For Stiles, however, some of her most treasured memories are of the young actor who made her feel welcome at the beginning of her Hollywood career.