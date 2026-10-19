Jenna Dewan Opens Up About ‘Dedication Night’ After Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘DWTS’ Suspension

Jenna Dewan’s “Dedication Night” dance will look different from what she originally planned after her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, was suspended from the competition.

However, the “Step Up” actress will still be dancing the Viennese waltz for her mother.

Dewan opened up about the meaning behind her “Dancing With the Stars” tribute performance in a heartfelt post to social media on Sunday, October 18.

Jenna Dewan’s Tribute

Dewan will be dancing with pro Alan Bersten, who will be filling in for Chmerkovskiy, to “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers. She has dedicated her performance to her mother, Nancy Smith.

“I’ve been thinking so much on all the things my mom has taught me throughout my life. Not just in what she’s said, but in the way she’s lived and the example she’s always been for me,” Dewan shared via Instagram on Sunday. “To lead with kindness. To give people grace. To be strong without losing your softness. To keep your heart open, even when life doesn’t go quite the way you imagined.”

She added, “My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader. The one who believed in me before I even knew what was possible for myself. Who encouraged me to dream big, to keep going, and most importantly, to never lose sight of who I am along the way.”

Dewan called the dedicated dance a “full circle” moment, adding that her mother was the first person to encourage her love of dance.

“As life goes on, the more I realize that some of the greatest gifts our parents give us aren’t things at all. They’re the values we carry, the love we pass on, and the way we choose to show up in this world,” she continued. “And I hope more than anything that I make her proud! Not necessarily through what I do in life, but in the person I am and the way I move through life. Love you so much mom!! This one’s for you❤️.”

Val Chmerkovskiy’s Suspension

Val was suspended from competition after comments made towards judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

During the October 13 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Carrie Ann Inaba criticized a lift performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, and her partner, Harry Shum Jr., during their samba.

Following the episode, Val took to social media to criticize Inaba’s comments. In a since-deleted post, he wrote, “You almost saw ‘Fresh Prince’ enter the ballroom last night,” referring to the infamous moment when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars,” confirmed the suspension in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the spokesperson said. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Val’s suspension marks the first time in the show’s history that a pro was ordered to sit out of the competition.