Jenna Dewan’s Fiance Steve Kazee Reacts to Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘DWTS’ Suspension

Jenna Dewan is receiving some extra love from her fiancé, Steve Kazee, following the news that her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, will sit out the show’s upcoming episode.

Kazee, 50, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 17, to share a heartfelt message for Dewan, 45, amid the latest controversy surrounding the ABC competition series.

“Everytime I think I can’t love you more, your grace, your class and your heart prove me wrong,” Kazee wrote alongside a photo of Dewan from the show’s “Super Bowl Night.” “You got this baby! We got you!”

The message arrived just hours after “Dancing With the Stars” producers confirmed that Chmerkovskiy, 40, would not participate in the upcoming “Dedication Night” episode on Tuesday, October 20.

Dewan will instead take the ballroom floor with professional dancer Alan Bersten, who was previously partnered with Giada De Laurentiis before the pair were eliminated earlier this season.

Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended

Chmerkovskiy’s suspension follows a controversy that erupted after the October 13 episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

During “Super Bowl Night,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba criticized a lift performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr., during their samba.

Chmerkovskiy subsequently took to social media to criticize Inaba’s comments. In a now-deleted post, he wrote, “You almost saw ‘Fresh Prince’ enter the ballroom last night,” referencing the infamous moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The comment sparked backlash, and Inaba later addressed the situation on social media.

Chmerkovskiy subsequently apologized, acknowledging that he had made a poor decision in attempting to defend his wife.

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars”, confirmed the suspension in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the spokesperson said. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Alan Bersten Steps In

Despite the unexpected change in partners, Dewan is preparing to continue her journey on the dance floor.

For “Dedication Night,” she and Bersten will perform a Viennese waltz to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” in honor of Dewan’s mother, Nancy Bursch.

Kazee has been a vocal supporter of Dewan throughout the competition, previously praising the actress for the physical and emotional demands of taking part in the show.

In an earlier tribute, he wrote that he was in awe of the effort she had put into the experience, including the hours of training, exhaustion and nerves that come with competing.

Chmerkovskiy also addressed his suspension on Saturday, saying he did not want to distract from Dewan’s performance or the upcoming episode.

“The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in,” he said in a statement.

“Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna and the whole DWTS family lots of love during Dedication Night,” he added. “I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”