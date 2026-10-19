Emma Slater Stands Up for Boyfriend Alan Bersten as He Replaces Val on ‘DWTS’

Emma Slater is standing by her boyfriend, Alan Bersten, as he gets ready to return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom with a new partner.

Bersten, 32, will be stepping in for Val Chmerkovskiy to dance with actress Jenna Dewan during the show’s Dedication Night episode on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The last-minute switch comes after Chmerkovskiy, 40, was suspended for one episode following a social media controversy involving judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

But when one viewer questioned why Bersten was returning after being eliminated earlier this season, Slater, 37, had a simple response.

The dancer jumped into the comments section of a TikTok video to explain how things work behind the scenes.

“Yeah that’s what happens,” Slater wrote. “We all step in for each other.”

Emma Slater and Fans Come to Alan Bersten’s Defense

Bersten started Season 35 alongside celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, but the pair were eliminated during the Sept. 22 episode.

That doesn’t mean his time in the ballroom is completely over, though. Professional dancers who have been eliminated can still return to fill in for their fellow pros when needed.

Slater, who confirmed her relationship with Bersten in April 2025, is still competing this season with her celebrity partner, Jackson Olson.

And she wasn’t the only one speaking up for Bersten.

Several fans also supported the decision, with one jokingly asking, “Who did you think was gona step in? Channing Tatum?”

The comment was a playful reference to Dewan’s ex-husband and former “Step Up” co-star.

Another viewer pointed out, “Well obviously an eliminated pro would step in … there’s nobody else to do it.”

However, former “DWTS” pro Gleb Savchenko wasn’t quite as supportive.

During a recent TikTok livestream, Savchenko questioned Bersten’s dancing abilities, particularly his technique and artistry.

“He’s a good dancer, I guess, for TV but if we talk about art? Like creating art? He’s like, eh,” Savchenko said.

He added that he had nothing against Bersten personally, although he still questioned why he was chosen for the role.

Jenna Dewan Shares Excitement Over Her Dance With Alan Bersten

Meanwhile, Dewan, 45, is looking forward to taking the ballroom floor with her temporary partner.

According to Parade, Dewan and Bersten appeared together in rehearsal footage shared on the show’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The pair teased their upcoming Viennese waltz to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody,” which Dewan described as “the greatest most romantic song ever.”

Dewan also shared that she was “so excited” to perform the routine, which she is dedicating to her mother, Nancy.

As for Chmerkovskiy, his suspension followed a since-deleted social media comment referencing Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars incident after Inaba criticized a lift performed by his wife, Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.

Chmerkovskiy later apologized for the remark and acknowledged his poor judgment. He also said he would be watching and cheering everyone on during the upcoming episode.

With Dedication Night approaching, Bersten is getting another opportunity to perform this season, this time alongside Dewan.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.