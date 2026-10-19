Derek Hough Admits He’s Struggling to Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Post

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough wants to focus on the beautiful things around him in the wake of a difficult week.

As fans watched the ballroom tension between Carrie Ann Inaba and the Chmerkovskiys play out, Hough and his family have been dealing with their own heartbreak. Their 15-year-old rescue dog, Romie, is in declining health.

Amid the challenges, Derek Hough took time to address his social media audience and encourage them to focus on the beautiful things in life, no matter how difficult things seem.

Derek Hough Admits He’s Struggling to ‘Let Go’

Derek and Hayley Hough are huge animal lovers, and that’s something they intend to pass down to their daughter, Everley. But as Romie’s health declines, the professional dancers are overcome with difficult feelings.

“At any given moment, no matter how hard, hopeless or sad life can feel, there is always something beautiful to witness ❤️” the DWTS judge captioned a new Instagram update.

“Look at the sunset,” Derek tells his audience as he shows off the incredible view before him. “This is one beautiful, beautiful sunset, and it’s a beautiful reminder that life can feel overwhelming and can feel heavy and can feel, I guess, too much. Just look up and look at nature and look at the sky. Look at the beauty that’s around us and remind ourselves to focus on what’s really important.”

The dancer’s voice begins to break as he processes the weight of his feelings.

“We tend to focus on so many things in life that, at the end of the day, aren’t that important,” the judge adds. “I’m going through something right now where I’m having to let go and it’s been very emotional. Just trying to find the beauty in everything I’m looking at, and I hope we can all do that.”

Over the years, fans have loved seeing Derek Hough enjoy quality time with his pets. Romie in particular has made several appearances on his social media over the years.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Will Love Romie Forever

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley, are huge animal lovers. They have several dogs and cats at home and love the life they’ve built together. But as the animals get older, the family knows they’re in for heartbreaks down the line.

Right now, Romie is very close to saying goodbye. Derek shared an emotional update with his social media audience, noting that he was doing everything in his power to be by Romie’s side. Over the years, the dancer has described Romie as his shadow and constant companion. Losing him will be a tremendous blow to the family.

“My boy of 15 years isn’t doing too good so I’ve been sleeping on the floor with him for the past few days. My mind is racing thinking of all the different stages of life we’ve gone through together,” the 41-year-old informed followers.

Our hearts go out to Derek Hough and his family as they navigate this difficult chapter.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday nights on ABC.