Derek Hough Shares Heartbreaking Family Update

Derek Hough is staying close to his beloved dog as the longtime companion faces a difficult time.

The “Dancing With the Stars” star shared an emotional update about his dog on Wednesday, Oct. 14, revealing that canine companion isn’t doing well.

Hough posted a video of himself with Romie on his Instagram Storyies along with a heartfelt message about their life together.

“My boy of 15 years isn’t doing too good so I’ve been sleeping on the floor with him for the past few days. My mind is racing thinking of all the different stages of life we’ve gone through together,” Hough wrote.

The professional dancer also shared a short message about his furry friend, adding, “My Good Boy.”

Hough’s words offered a glimpse into the special bond he shares with his dog, who has been by his side for more than a decade.

Hough Previously Talked About His Canine Pal

The dancer has previously spoken about his love for his dog, Romie, and the important role the animal has played in his life.

In 2024, Hough reflected on rescuing Romie 12 years earlier and watching him grow older. At the time, he shared how the dog’s personality remained strong despite the changes that came with age.

“Twelve years ago, I rescued my dog Romie, and he’s been my faithful companion ever since.

“Although he’s getting older and moves a bit slower, his playful spark is still there when we play. Romie has been with me through so many milestones and challenges. It’s hard to imagine a day when he won’t be there to greet me at home. We truly don’t deserve these beautiful creatures, but I’m incredibly grateful for their love, which keeps us present and our hearts full.”

Hough’s latest message echoes the feelings he expressed in that earlier tribute. As Romie grows older, the dancer is reflecting on the years they have spent together and the memories they have made along the way.

For many pet owners, the bond with an animal goes far beyond daily walks and playtime. Dogs often become part of the family, sharing life’s biggest moments and offering comfort through its hardest days.

Hough’s decision to spend the past few days sleeping on the floor beside Romie shows how much he values their time together. While the dancer has not shared what comes next for his longtime companion, his words make clear that their bond remains deeply important to him.

For now, Hough is making sure his good boy has him close by.