“Dancing With the Stars” fans know just how much Brandon Armstrong and Alan Bersten love each other. The pair have become quite close over the years and often engage in hilarious antics behind the scenes. Alan was even a groomsman in Brandon’s wedding.

Now, they’re giving fans a closer look at their friendship, as well as their thoughts and opinions on various topics.

Brandon and Alan are bringing their new podcast to DWTS fans. See what listeners can expect.

DWTS Fans Are Excited to See Brandon & Alan in Action

“Dancing With the Stars” might be over for the year, but Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong are back in action and ready to entertain.

When they’re not rehearsing for the upcoming winter tour, fans can listen to their new podcast, “Shades of Stupid.” There aren’t many episodes out yet, but fans will be able to view full episodes through their YouTube channel.

“THANK YOU for all the insane love and support for Shades of Stupid Podcast!!!! Day 1 has been a MASSIVE success!” Alan’s girlfriend, Emma Slater, captioned an Instagram post. “Happy Thanksgiving 🍁 This is truly what we are thankful for. Have a beautiful day today everyone. Hoot and Holler (and their producers) are on cloud 9 right now. See ya for episode 2 😜”

It appears that Emma and Brandon’s wife, Brylee, are serving as the producers.

So far, the group plans to share new episodes each Wednesday.

“Two best friends. A million opinions. Absolutely no qualifications,” Brandon and Alan describe their new show on YouTube. “Join Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong as they dive into relationships, pop culture, life’s big questions, and everything in between. It’s girl talk, guy talk, and a whole lot of stupid. Everyone’s invited.”

In the comments section, fans signaled their approval. Everyone seems eager to hear from the two and their perspectives on life.

The Dynamic Duo Prepare for the Winter Tour

Now that season 35 has wrapped up, Brandon, Alan, and the rest of the pro dancers are working on their performances for the winter tour.

Toward the end of the season, fans had a chance to see the touring cast tease many of their spectacular routines. Though the tour isn’t quite as long as last year’s, there will still be plenty of opportunities for DWTS fans to see their favorites on stage in person.

The winter tour certainly takes up a lot of time and energy. However, fans are excited to get another look behind-the-scenes through Brandon and Alan’s podcast. Hopefully, they will get some time on the road to record new episodes and show fans what it’s like to be on tour for months at a time.

Without a doubt, fans can absolutely expect to see Alan and Brandon engage in more ridiculous antics on the tour bus.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans hope to see Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong return when season 36 premieres next fall. Tickets for the upcoming winter tour are available for purchase through the official website.