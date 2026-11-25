DWTS viewers had their hearts in their throats during Tuesday night’s Season 35 finale when Ezra Frech experienced a jaw-dropping mid-performance malfunction.

Dancing a high-energy freestyle alongside pro partner Daniella Karagach, the Paralympic gold medalist’s prosthetic leg unexpectedly came off right on the ballroom floor. Fans were stunned by his poise under pressure on his way to making history as the show’s first amputee Mirrorball champion.

Ezra Frech’s Mid-Performance Mishap Didn’t Stop His Dynamic Freestyle

The unexpected performance hiccup happened right in the middle of Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach’s show-stopping finale freestyle. In the middle of an energetic dance to Linkin Park’s song “Numb,” Frech’s running blade detached; creating a split-second moment that had both the live studio audience and viewers at home gasping in disbelief.

Instead of freezing or signaling for the music to stop, Frech stayed completely locked into the performance. Without breaking character or losing his rhythm, he smoothly navigated the malfunction alongside Karagach. She matched his composure step for step so the routine kept its momentum right through to the end.

Within seconds, social media erupted with reactions from stunned fans. They couldn’t believe how effortlessly the two-time Paralympic gold medalist turned a potential disaster into one of the seasons’ most memorable moments.

“I need to take tomorrow off so I can recover by watching this over and over again till I’ve cried every last tear,” wrote one follower.

“Not okay,” penned a second viewer. “Absolutely incredible.”

“The fact his prosthetic fell off mid performance and he just kept going like nothing happened gives me chills. His perseverance and stage presence is so inspiring. It made his already meaningful freestyle so much more raw & special,” added a third fan. They concluded, “Frech shared a true message about facing every challenge that life throws at you and still doing it anyway, proudly. and” he’s only 21. I just can’t. So insanely deserved.”

Ezra Frech Says He ‘Blacked Out’ During Mishap

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In an interview with Extra, Ezra Frech revealed that he “blacked out” during the mishap, which occurred during his freestyle with pro Daniella Karagach.

“I haven’t watched the video back, but you can see I’m fidgeting with it as I’m running up,” he began. “Sometimes it will lock into place even if it’s not on right. So I had to just go, and then when I jumped, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to come off.’ And then it came off; everything happened so fast.”

Frech continued, “I was prepared to dance the rest of the dance on one leg if I had to. But [Dani] yelled, ‘Put on your leg!’ and I heard that, and I blacked out, and I don’t know what happened.”

“You literally did a lift on one leg with my whole body weight,” Karagach interjected.

Ezra Frech is the 35th celebrity to win the show. He is also the youngest, beating Season 34 winner, Robert Irwin, who was days away from turning 22 when he was awarded the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.