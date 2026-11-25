The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale is here! Only five celebrity contestants and their professional partners remain in the competition: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov. One of these couples will end the night with the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy after the exciting three-hour finale!

Each pair will take on three dance routines tonight: a Judges’ Choice dance, a freestyle, and an Instant Dance. The latter will put their dancing abilities to the test, as contestants will only learn their assigned dance style and song just minutes before taking to the ballroom floor.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

Judges’ Choice Round

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Dance Style & Song Chosen by Carrie Ann Inaba: Salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by HUGEL & SOLTO (FR)

Feedback: Carrie Ann said that Tatyana “brought the fire” in her performance, sharing that she “delivered.” Derek Hough believed that the actress “blossomed” in the competition and praised Ravnik for making it to the finals. Bruno Tonioli loved the energy and “fluidity” in the couple.

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 27/30

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Dance Style & Song Chosen by Derek Hough: Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima

Feedback: Derek called Amber a “perfect combination of class and fire,” admiring how she controlled her body and congratulating Pasha on being her teacher. Bruno called the routine a “fantastic quickstep.” Carrie Ann “loved the creative twist” and called Amber’s performance “so clean.”

Carrie Ann: 10

Derek: 10

Bruno: 10

Final Score: 30/30

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Dance Style & Song Chosen by Carrie Ann: Viennese waltz to “Willing and Able” by Noah Kahan

Feedback: Carrie Ann appreciated that Connor led Rylee and “danced with passion.” Derek saw that Connor was a leading man tonight and noted that his frame was “incredible.” Bruno loved that the comedian was “smooth.”

Carrie Ann: 10

Derek: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 28/30

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Dance Style & Song Chosen by Bruno Tonioli: Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color Tango

Feedback: Bruno called it a “master class on how you do a proper ballroom dance.” He called it “beautifully executed.” Carrie Ann shared that Maura was “dancing at a whole other level.” Derek said that Maura’s technique and top line should be watched by people who want to learn how to properly dance the tango.

Carrie Ann: 10

Derek: 10

Bruno: 10

Final Score: 30/30

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