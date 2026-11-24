Former “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bobby Bones was set to make his return to the ballroom during the Season 35 finale on Tuesday, November 24. Or so he says!

Days ahead of the three-hour finale, Bones announced he would be returning to the ballroom. But shortly after, he retracted his statement and “backed out” due to an alleged injury.

“Hey everybody, I got bad news,” Bones shared via TikTok on Monday, November 23. “I hurt my ankle. I can’t dance on ‘Dancing With the Stars.'”

He added, “I was gonna come back for the finale on Tuesday, but I hurt my ankle, and I got a runny nose. Not gonna be able to make it.”

Canceled Plans

Before his seemingly upsetting cancellation, Bones shocked fans by announcing his return.

“Well, it was supposed to be a surprise, but cat’s out of the bag,” Bones, 46, said in a video shared to TikTok. “I will be dancing on the finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. I don’t want to say with who. I just really wanted it to be a surprise, but it’s out there so you can connect the dots. But I can’t wait to get the dancing shoes back on, baby! I’ve been training secretly…it’s going to be an amazing episode and I wish I didn’t have to reveal it so early.”

While fans seemed thrilled for the radio host’s return, with one fan writing, “Surprise to me… that’s so exciting,” Bones changed his mind.

Bones — who originally danced with pro Sharna Burgess and took home the Mirrorball Trophy during season 27 — added that he was “really looking forward” to returning to the ballroom.

“It was gonna be a 17-minute freestyle,” he joked. “I worked so hard on all 17 minutes. Flames. Tigers. Dang ankle.”

Controversial Win

Bones and Burgess beat out frontrunners Milo Manheim and Witney Carson during the finale of their season and fans are still not over it.

“I was the worst dancer,” Bones wrote on Instagram in August 2024. “I take pride in that. Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show, but I can’t dance now, couldn’t dance then. But you know who took down the big, evil empire of dance? Well, it’s not evil or an empire — but me and you! We did it together.”

After years of backlash, Bones returned his Mirrorball Trophy, claiming the criticism took away the joy of winning.

“I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this, but this was hurtful,” he said via TikTok in response to former host Tom Bergeron calling his win the most shocking. “I didn’t even wanna be on the show. I had no intention of being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’. I was working on a different show at the network, they asked me to go on the show to promote. Am I supposed to not show up and work hard?”