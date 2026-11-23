“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is about to come to an end. Soon, the final five will compete for the Mirrorball trophy in this year’s big finale.

Despite injuries and setbacks, Irish model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas overcame the odds and earned a spot in the last episode of the season.

Now, many DWTS fans are curious about the pro dancers competing tomorrow night. Just how many Mirrorball trophies has Mark Ballas won on the show?

Mark Ballas Has a Lengthy Career With DWTS

Professional dancer Mark Ballas is in the middle of his 22nd season on “Dancing With the Stars.” He joined the series all the way back in season 5, where he partnered with Disney Channel star Sabrina Bryan. They finished in 7th place, but Ballas certainly wasn’t about to give up.

Mark Ballas won his very first Mirrorball trophy during his second season as a pro. In season 6, he and Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi came in first place. But that certainly wouldn’t be the last time he appeared in the finale or brought home the victory.

Across his 22 seasons on DWTS, Ballas has appeared in multiple finales. It’s certainly not uncommon for him to finish in second or third place. In total, he has won the Mirrorball trophy three times throughout his career.

After winning season 6, Mark Ballas won season 8 with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson. The dancer took a hiatus after season 25, returning for season 31 to partner with social media influencer Charli D’Amelio. They also won after being the frontrunners all season long.

During season 34, Mark Ballas partnered with reality star Whitney Leavitt. Many fans thought they would win, but they were eliminated during the semifinals instead.

Ballas went on to compete on “The Traitors,” where he met model Maura Higgins. They formed a fast friendship, and she requested him as her dance partner after being cast on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35.

The Pair Can’t Wait to Compete in the DWTS Season Finale

Despite Maura Higgins’ rib injuries, she and Mark Ballas managed to snag a place in the season finale. They impressed the judges with their highly technical Samba during the semifinals, and fans are still buzzing about it on social media.

For the finale, Mark and Maura will perform three routines total. For the judges’ choice dance, they’re dancing the Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color Tango. Then, they will take part in the instant dance challenge. For the highly anticipated freestyle, they’ve chosen “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe.

However, it wouldn’t be a true Maura Higgins-style dance without some Irish elements thrown in. In the freestyle, the duo will also feature Irish folk songs, “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill.”

After their “Dedication Night” routine focused on Ireland, fans are truly excited to see the freestyle.

See Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas strive to take home the Mirrorball trophy during the DWTS season 35 finale. The new episode premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.