Rob Kardashian gave fans a special glimpse into his private life as he celebrated a major milestone for his daughter, Dream. The reality star shared a rare photo of himself alongside the birthday girl as she turned 10.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, who has largely stayed away from the public eye in recent years, marked Dream’s birthday on Instagram Saturday, Nov. 21. His post featured several pictures from her celebration, including a sweet father-daughter photo that quickly caught fans’ attention.

What We Know About Her Party

The birthday festivities had a leopard-print theme. In the opening image, Dream beamed at the camera while wearing a leopard-print jersey. She stood behind a table featuring a matching birthday cake decorated with the same pattern.

Other pictures showed the 10-year-old wearing a birthday crown and enjoying time at home. However, the final image was the one that particularly delighted followers: Dream smiling as she leaned in beside her father for a rare photo together.

Kardashian looked happy to be celebrating with his daughter, and the picture offered a glimpse of their close bond. It also gave fans a chance to see the two together, something they do not often get from the famously private star.

He accompanied the collection of photos with a loving birthday message.

“Birthday fun yay yay I love you Dreammmmmmmmmm,” he wrote.

Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, also stopped by the comments to share a sweet response to the post.

“Dreamy & Daddy,” she wrote.

Fans Loved the Sweet Post

Fans quickly filled the comments with compliments for Dream and observations about how much she resembles her father and other members of the Kardashian family.

“That’s Rob twin and her grandma attitude lol (mom side),” one fan wrote.

Another added, “She looks like your father.”

“Wow I saw her grandad face wow,” someone else noted.

“Dream is soooo Dreamy. She’s sooo cute,” one fan wrote.

Others couldn’t believe how much the two looked alike. “Your twin omg. How precious.”

“Wow a perfect blend of beauty,” another noted.

“She is so beautiful!” one exclaimed. “Has her Daddy and Grandpa’s face.”

Kardashian became a familiar face to viewers through his appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which followed his family for 20 seasons. He also made appearances on the Hulu follow-up, “The Kardashians,” but has largely stepped back from reality television and public appearances.

His decision to maintain a more private lifestyle has meant fewer glimpses of him on social media, making the birthday post especially notable for longtime fans.

Dream is Kardashian’s daughter with Chyna. The former couple welcomed her in November 2016, and she has occasionally appeared in social media posts shared by both parents.

Although Kardashian rarely shares personal updates, he made an exception for his daughter’s milestone birthday. The celebration gave fans a look at Dream’s special day and a rare opportunity to see the father and daughter together.

And judging by the response, followers were just as happy to see the sweet family moment as they were to celebrate Dream turning 10.