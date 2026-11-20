Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans agree that Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were eliminated far too early in the competition.

Even though their time together was cut short, the pair created a special friendship that would outlive their time in the ballroom.

The music video for Taylor Hanson’s new song, “Criminal,” comes out today. When fans tune in, they can expect to see a very familiar pro dancer playing a starring role.

Taylor Hanson Wanted to Keep Creating With Britt Stewart

After his early elimination on DWTS season 35, Taylor Hanson returned to his first passion, music. He had the perfect vision for a music video and couldn’t imagine anyone else but Britt Stewart joining him.

“I’d had this picture of the piano in the empty space and shooting it with this continuous floating camera and then bringing it into the intimacy, shots that are almost too close that you’re just right there,” Hanson recently told PEOPLE. “It’s this idea of really being alone with the song, alone with the performer… like you’re having this conversation with a person.”

Naturally, he knew Britt would be the perfect artist to collaborate with.

“I said to Britt, ‘There is this song I just recorded and I’ve been picturing this video, but I think this song is just screaming for dance,'” the singer added. “There’s so much storytelling potential in dance and I just had never internalized that as a medium that I would try as another paintbrush.”

Taylor Hanson wanted to keep the video as simple as possible so his audience could focus on the music instead. He opted for a black-and-white camera with a strong minimalistic tone.

“The story of the video was first and foremost to capture the spirit and the simplicity of the song,” he told the outlet. “And the thing that I discovered personally from doing the ballroom training and dancing was the sort of elegance that I don’t think we’re really seeing in a lot of other places.”

The Duo Are Excited to Keep Telling Their Story

When “Dancing With the Stars” announced the season 35 cast list, many expected Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart to reach the finale. Sadly, they were eliminated at the end of week three.

“Both Britt and I were excited to go all the way, and that was cut short,” Taylor Hanson told PEOPLE. “So I love the fact that this creates a place for an amazing Britt solo and for us to articulate something that was really a great moment in time, a great creative expression.”

“This song and this video become a time capsule for anybody that’s followed me or anybody that’s followed her story,” the singer added.

DWTS season 35 has almost come to an end. In the season finale, each of the eliminated contestants traditionally returns to the ballroom for one last, short performance with their pro partner. Since Taylor and Britt formed such a sincere connection, fans expect they will be there.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.