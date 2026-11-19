Val Chmerkovskiy isn’t too worried about his wife, Jenna Johnson, missing out on the Mirrorball Trophy this season.

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer took to social media to share his NSFW reaction to Johnson and her celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr.’s shocking elimination from the competition, revealing a rather intimate detail about their married life in the process.

Chmerkovskiy, 40, shared a photo of his wife posing at the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

“Keep the trophy’s [sic] I get to watch this baddie brush her teeth naked every morning 🤤,” he captioned the photo.

The cheeky post came just one day after Johnson, 32, and Shum, 44, were sent home during the Season 35 semifinals despite earning perfect scores for both of their performances.

Jenna Johnson Opens Up About Val Chmerkovskiy Being Her Biggest Supporter

Chmerkovskiy’s playful reaction comes as Johnson opens up about how much her husband’s support has meant to her throughout what has been a challenging season for them both.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at Wednesday’s event, Johnson addressed the criticism surrounding the competition and explained how she and Chmerkovskiy have been able to lean on each other while working on the same show.

“I think because he is such a big support system for me, I am able to, like, get through it or get past it,” she told the outlet.

Earlier this season, Chmerkovskiy made headlines after publicly defending Johnson following judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s critique of her and Shum’s Super Bowl Night performance.

At the time, the professional dancer made a controversial remark referencing Will Smith’s infamous 2022 Oscars slap, per People. Chmerkovskiy received a one-week suspension from the competition and later apologized for his comments.

His own time on the show alongside actress Jenna Dewan came to an end just one week before his wife’s elimination.

Despite the challenges of working with her spouse, Johnson expressed appreciation for having someone who understands what she’s going through.

“He is my biggest cheerleader and always lifts me up,” she added.

Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. Address Their Unexpected ‘DWTS’ Elimination

While Johnson admitted to Us Weekly that she was caught off guard by Tuesday’s results, she described the experience as bittersweet and expressed gratitude for the friendship she developed with Shum over the past three months.

The pair had been among the frontrunners this season, with Shum earning five perfect scores throughout his time in the ballroom, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Although they won’t be competing in the Tuesday, Nov. 24, finale, fans may not have seen the last of their partnership.

Speaking to E! News after their elimination, Shum teased the possibility of doing something together outside of the competition.

Johnson also revealed to Us Weekly that several fans have asked them to film their planned freestyle routine, an idea she appeared open to exploring.

For the professional dancer, however, the relationship she built with Shum means more than making it to the final night of the competition.

“That far outweighs any of the heartache I’m feeling right now of not being in the finals and getting to do a freestyle,” Johnson said.