DWTS fans are calling for changes to the show’s voting system following the surprising semifinal elimination of frontrunner Harry Shum Jr. and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson.

Despite tying for first place on the judges’ leaderboard, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star and his partner were sent home at the end of the November 17 broadcast. This led viewers to question how much weight fan votes should carry compared to the judges’ scores.

Harry Shum Scored a Perfect 60 out of 60, But Was Sent Home

After two dances where Harry Shum Jr. showed off his ballroom skills, DWTS fans are calling for new voting rules following his surprising semifinal elimination with pro partner Jenna Johnson. The couple performed a Paso Doble and Quickstep during the semifinals broadcast.

Even though Shum tied for first place with a perfect score of 60 out of 60, he and Johnson were sent home at the end of the night. Viewers shared their frustration. They questioned why fan are able to outweigh a flawless night on the dance floor so close to the finale.

Viewers took to Instagram to share their thoughts. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“Fan votes should not hold SO much weight to the point that we lose sight of how important a dancer’s skills are. I hope the producers see the upset this has caused. And that they reevaluate the weight of fan votes next season,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Let all of American vote. West Coast can’t vote during the live show. It should be live for us every week, too. Then you’d get real credible votes.”

“At this point, this show has become more of a popularity contest than an actual dance competition. It’s incredibly disappointing. Whether people are voting based on whether they like the professional partners or holding it against the stars for having previous dance experience, we’re losing sight of what this competition is actually about,” concluded a third Instagram user.

Harry Shum Jr. Says Despite Being Sent Home, He Isn’t ‘Sad’

Disney Disney/Eric McCandless

After weeks of competition and a run of ballroom excellence, Harry Shum told E! News that he isn’t sad about being sent home.

“I oddly feel at ease and I don’t feel sad, It’s really weird,” Shum admitted. “I kind of felt like we accomplished everything we wanted to.”

Although he was disappointed he and pro partner Jenna Johnson wouldn’t be able to dance in the DWTS season finale, he remained hopeful to still perform their routine. He revealed, “It would have been nice to do a finale. But I think we’ll have our own finale in some sort of way, shape or form in the future.”

Shum complimented his run with Johnson, admitting, “I want to make more art with her, and that’s what it’s really about. I like making art that people enjoy. So, to me, I felt that energy in the people that I did see and the people that really loved what we were able to do in this dance.”

DWTS will air its finale episode on November 24, 2026. The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.