“Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas has been a staple in the ballroom for nearly two decades. At 40 years old, is the beloved dancer ready to hang up his dancing shoes and find a permanent spot behind the judges’ table?

Will Mark Ballas Become a Judge?

Ballas opened up about whether or not he will sit alongside best friend Derek Hough on the judge’s panel whenever he decides to step away from the dance floor.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure. I’d have to see,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m a very take it day-by-day person. Honestly, I don’t think ahead like that. I’d have to see if it came along.”

In addition to dancing, Mark has judging in his blood, as his mother, Shirley Ballas, has been a longtime judge on Britain’s “Strictly Come Dancing.” Shirley even stopped by the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom earlier this season as a guest judge.

“I enjoyed guest judging. The Next Pro was really fun,” Mark added. “I think I’ve done the show for long enough that I could give good feedback and advice for contestants. But, again, that’s totally out of my hands.”

When asked whether he believed his mother would become a permanent judge on the ABC competition series, Mark said it would be “difficult to do both.”

“Len [Goodman] did it for so long. So did Bruno [Tonioli],” Mark continued. “I have no idea what the intentions are with the panel. I think the panel is pretty set.”

Mark’s ‘DWTS’ Career

Ballas joined the hit series in its fifth season, partnering with “Cheetah Girls” star Sabrina Bryan. He later danced with Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Johnson — with whom he won his first Mirrorball — and Melissa Joan Hart, to name a few.

“It’s kind of like anything, really. It just evolves,” he said of the show’s revitalization. “The production, the way it moves, the content of it all is just bigger. It’s really, really grown, and it’s pretty cool to see new people getting into the show for the first time. It’s pretty wild.”

He added, “It’s still about ballroom dancing, and predominantly the 10 ballroom dances, which are waltz, tango, foxtrot, quickstep, Viennese waltz, cha-cha, samba, rumba, paso and jive, and then there’s a couple of speciality dances in there. At the end of the day, what started the whole thing is, it’s a ballroom show.”

Mark is currently partnered with Irish television personality Maura Higgins. The duo secured their spot in the semifinals, despite Maura’s injured rib.

“She reinjured the rib over the weekend and had to postpone another rehearsal and get looked at by medics again,” The U.S. Sun reported. “She’s trying to give it her all but giving it her all is costing her physically. Her body is hanging on by a thread but she’s more determined than ever to push through.”

