How Alan Bersten Prevented a Potential On-Screen Disaster on DWTS This Week

Accidents and incidents happen each week on “Dancing With the Stars.” Pro dancer Alan Bersten reports he was the latest dancer to suffer an on-screen mishap during “Grammy’s Night” on Tuesday.

While performing in the middle of a large group number, Alan’s pants began to tear. Check out the video and how the dancer handled it like a true professional.

Alan Bersten Suffered an Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

All season long, DWTS fans have witnessed a wide range of incidents. Jenna Johnson broke her nose on Monday night. Then on Tuesday, Alan Bersten admitted he ripped his pants in the middle of a performance.

“Idk if you noticed, but @ezra.sosa did, my pants ripped during the tour number 😂😂” Alan captioned a new Instagram video.

Throughout the clip, there are a few moments where Alan seems to subtly try to keep his rip from worsening. Ezra Sosa seems to smirk while glancing at his co-star during the routine.

Despite the embarrassing situation, fans agreed the dancer handled the situation very professionally. Many noted they wouldn’t have noticed anything if he hadn’t brought it up.

“Omg 😂😂😂 you posted this!!! 😂” Alan’s girlfriend and fellow DWTS pro, Emma Slater, replied in the comments.

“Ezra’s face 💀💀🤣 You covered that sooo well hahaha,” a fan laughed.

“This is the SECOND greatest recovery in DWTS. First is still Diego for Disney Broadway night lol,” another fan chimed in, referencing Diego Pasillas’ fall during “Disney Night” this year.

The DWTS Season 28 Winner Served the Show Well This Year

Preventing a wild wardrobe malfunction was just one of Alan Bersten’s important moments this season. The 32-year-old also stepped in to dance with Jenna Dewan during Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension earlier in the season.

“Jenna Dewan shared that her partner Alan Bersten only had ‘two, three days’ to pull their Dedication Night routine together after stepping in for pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy,” On the Red Carpet shared in an Instagram post. They interviewed Alan and Jenna, who expressed tremendous gratitude for Alan’s help.

“You did so incredible,” “The Rookie” actress told Alan. “Two, three days and you know, pulled this routine together? Come on. I’m so happy to have had this moment with you. Thank you for being amazing.”

“I’m honestly lucky to have a partner like Jenna,” Alan sweetly replied. “She’s unbelievable. She tries so hard. You can see how much she cares and loves this. So it was honestly a treat for me.”

Alan Bersten and his own celebrity partner, Giada De Laurentiis, were eliminated during the second week of the competition. Since then, he’s been participating in group numbers and stepping in to assist whenever needed.

Fans can catch Alan Bersten in the ballroom when the semifinal episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, on ABC.

Alan, Emma, and many more members of the DWTS cast will go on tour after the season officially ends. Fans can learn more about the tour, ticket information, and more on the official website.