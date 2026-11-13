DWTS’ Harry Shum Jr. Semifinals Song Sparks Fan Tributes to ‘Glee’s’ Naya Rivera

When DWTS dropped its official song and dance list for the season’s semifinals, one track assigned to Harry Shum Jr. sent fans into a tailspin.

Shum and Jenna Johnson prepare to take the ballroom floor with a quickstep to Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.” Additionally, they will perform a paso doble to Rihanna and Calvin Harris’s “We Found Love.” “Glee” fans are already connecting the dots for what they hope will be an emotional tribute to the late actress.

‘Glee’ Fans Hopeful Harry Shum’s Dance to ‘Valerie’ Has a Naya Rivera Tribute

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For millions of viewers, “Valerie” will forever be synonymous with McKinley High’s unforgettably fierce vocal powerhouse Santana Lopez. She was immortalized by the late Naya Rivera.

Given Shum and Rivera’s legendary chemistry, fans are eagerly speculating, and hoping, that the choreography will feature a subtle, beautiful homage to his beloved co-star.

Shum hasn’t opened up about any tributes. However, the actor and trained dancer has never shied away from honoring his roots. Coming off a stellar high-scoring run on Grammy Night, Shum enters next Tuesday’s high-stakes semifinals with massive momentum.

Whether the routine includes a deliberate nod or simply captures that same vibrant, high-voltage energy that defined an era of television, one thing is certain. All eyes will be glued to the ballroom floor when the music to the Amy Winehouse classic begins. Gleeks (fans of the vintage FOX series) will be paying attention.

Fans Expressed Their Excitement Over These Particular Song Choices

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On , DWTS fans shared their thoughts about the song and dance choices for Season 35’s semifinals. They discussed Shum’s songs and what they hoped he would do during his performance.

One fan wrote, “‘Valerie’ is a fan favorite for Gleeks, rightfully so, so I’m not surprised he’s dancing to this. I’m not voting for him, but I love that he’s dancing to a song Naya reinvented.”

“YES the glee songs!! So nostalgic AAHHH,” exclaimed a second Redditor.

A third follower penned, “Harry has the best songs.”

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The Calvin Harris song “We Found Love” was also a standout moment on the series. It backdropped a proposal between the character of Will Schuster and Emma Pillsbury (Matthew Morrison and Jayma Mays).

Following Naya Rivera’s unexpected passing in 2020, Shum penned a open letter to his friend and castmate, as shared on X.

https://t.co/7Z0XdhHvzu — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 14, 2020

He wrote, “I always imagined old future senior moments where we would hear your infectious laughter down the hall knowing that our funny bone was in for a treat,” he wrote in his letter.

“To many people, myself included, you were the life of the party. Not only able to rock when fun was to be had after a long day but that shining friend that was always willing to listen, offer sympathy, perspective and at times, give much needed levity to any situation.”

He concluded, “He added: “You gave life your all and I hope all the good that you have given to the world will be returned in abundance when you reunite with our brother in the heavanly skies. I’m so grateful for our memories. We will make sure to keep your legacy and spirit alive so Josey will grow up to know the incredible woman you were. Love you, Naya. You are already missed. Eternally.”

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.